Intermittent fasting, Herzegovesi: 12-12 is good for the body, but not suitable for young people

These days there is a lot of talk about intermittent fasting, a diet that has given positive scientific indications but which is certainly not for everyone. First of all, it is essential to underline that each diet is linked to the specific needs of individuals and must be followed under medical supervision, and then the “do-it-yourself” method should be avoided. We interviewed Dr. Stefano Erzegovesi, psychiatrist, nutritionist, science communicator, expert in preventive nutrition and eating disorders, to better understand the benefits and risks of this eating style.

“I recommend physiological fasting 12-12” Before talking about intermittent fasting, we need to define what is meant by fasting, which does not necessarily mean not eating anything but introducing less energy than what our body needs, such as for example on the so-called lean day, in which we eat only vegetables, or meat, this too is a form of fasting. It is therefore a mechanism that we can call partial fasting. If we equate this fast with “intermittent” then we establish that it is time-bound, unlike continuous fasting, where one abstains from food or certain foods. In intermittent fasting, time windows are chosen in which a choice is made which can be total or partial abstinence from food. In classic fasting, water or herbal teas can be taken, clearly without sugars and sweeteners, and nothing is eaten for variable times, so there are people who fast for a day, or for several days. Instead, in intermittent fasting, a temporal end is chosen. For example, you finish eating at 4pm and then start again at 8am the next morning. This is the so-called 8-16 fast. Or an even more physiological fast is made, which is what I personally recommend to everyone in general before going on fasts of greater intensity, which, it must be emphasized, become a medical act and therefore as such must be carefully evaluated by a specialist who he will also have to take into account the possible intake of drugs or pathologies. When I talk about physiological fasting, I mean the classic 12-12 fast, which I recommend everyone try, in which you finish eating at 8pm and resume at 8am with breakfast, so for 12 hours you don’t ingest anything except water or herbal tea. See also Lami stops, Doctor Coluccia is on duty And what are the benefits of such a regimen? First of all, it is essential for one’s well-being not to take the concept to extremes, therefore not to further reduce the food intake. What is so important to know about fasting is what happens on a cellular level. When our cells feel that there is famine in the air and therefore feel that the supply of nutrients drops as in fasting, they equip themselves to survive with what they have. We have to look at cells as a storeroom of old things, ready to be burned. With fasting, to find nourishment, parts of the cell begin to burn, and a sort of true detox takes place. We all accumulate various types of waste over time, such as damaged organelles or entire cells that are beginning to go into the downward spiral phase of their functionality, which at this point eliminate themselves (so-called apoptosis) in a sort of self-digestion. With fasting 12-12 the organism, which is of monstrous intelligence, sends signals to stop any building process”. In this way, the hormonal signalers that induce growth slow down and therefore also slow down the growth of tumors or chronic inflammation.



deepening Power Yoga, the benefits of the discipline that works on body and mind

And so in this case it also slows down any disease? From this point of view, fasting is to all intents and purposes a strategy which, by lowering growth factors, we can define as preventive with respect to chronic inflammation and oncological diseases. There are some very interesting data from a scientific point of view, but to date there are too few to be able to define them as reliable data, which highlight a relationship between fasting and cancer. If I’m sick with cancer under chemotherapy and fasting, a greater effect of chemotherapy on diseased cells and greater savings for healthy cells has been detected. All this in a field of prevention not therapy. However, at the moment these data are still scarce. See also PML MILAN 2023 The Real Challenge starts from the Street What are the possible contraindications? If we talk about 12-12, from my point of view there are no contraindications. In reality, it is not good for our body to always nibble, on the contrary it needs a period of rest, as well as our intestines. If our microbiota manages to rest for 12 hours and not receive food residues to digest, it tends to have a bacterial population that is friendlier to our health, more anti-inflammatory and probiotic, with a higher basal metabolic rate and therefore becomes a running engine better and burn more calories. Should this diet always be adopted or should it have a limited duration in time? I recommend 12-12 fasting as a daily regimen. Obviously there is no problem and exceptions are allowed, for example, if we are invited to dinner or a party or on the weekend because nothing happens if the 12 hours of fasting are not respected. Are there particular categories for which the 12-12 regimen is not indicated? The only categories for which it is not indicated are all those in growth therefore children, adolescents, pregnant women, breastfeeding women. In these cases there is in fact the need for growth factors to be active. In these cases, being hungry between meals can be a sign that there is a need for more energy and therefore this need must be satisfied. In all other cases, the ideal indication for the 12-12 is the person after the age of 40, perhaps with the first signs linked to age, such as slightly higher blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides, blood sugar which tend to rise , or a few pounds more. I’m referring to that initial state of metabolic syndrome, in which the body tends to slow down a bit in its functioning, and this mini cleansing certainly helps. Let us remember that 12-12 has a very interesting effect on the brain, something that I appreciate the most as a psychiatrist: leaving our brain undisturbed at night by the presence of digestive processes makes sleep deeper and improves stress regulation and of the mood. See also Infantino, thanks to those who helped me make Fifa - Football better Are there any special tips for those who are about to start a diet? I recommend following the trend of the sun to choose what to eat. When the sun rises on the horizon it’s okay to eat the richest and most abundant things. Towards sunset you have to choose a complete diet but with a lighter impact. One very important thing to say is that, in all the most intense fasts, such as the complete fast, the fasting day, the fasting-mimicking diet (the one in which for 5 days a month a very low-calorie diet is followed, with just under a thousand calories a day), you should contact your family doctor. The relationship between drugs and fasting is very close, because their absorption is conditioned by them. In general, it is necessary to be followed up when there are pathologies in which long-term pharmacological therapy is followed. When faced with pathologies related to eating disorders such as anorexia, bulimia and binge eating, one should never fast, because this can trigger obsessions about thinness or cause binges. One last piece of advice is to do like animals in nature, and when we get sick with the flu, for example, we too should eat less and drink and sleep more. This combination gives a stimulating effect on the effectiveness of our immune system.



deepening From traditional Pilates to Reformer, benefits of muscle control

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

