“Intermittent fasting? I’ll explain why Viola is wrong”

In recent days several newspaper articles have come out regarding the latest book by the immunologist doctor Antonella Viola “The Way of Balance. Science of Aging and Longevity”. In this publication, Dr. Viola (whom I respect very much, as a woman and as a professional) advises if not even advocates the use of the strategy of intermittent fasting to lose a lot of weight quickly and regain energy and health even in old age. It also totally demonizes any consumption of wine and spirits, even if very modest. These statements have raised some perplexities in me.

Not so much for the content of the book, certainly based on scientific studies (which we know, by their very nature are often refuted and then reconfirmed to then be refuted again and so on) as on the method of disclosure. When one rises to such high roles of fame, one becomes a sort of guru for many and there is the risk of taking everything that is said at face value. Surely Dr. Viola will recommend being assisted by dieticians and doctors but we know very well that there could be someone, indeed probably many, who could decide to start the diet without any opinion from their doctor, fascinated by the almost miraculous results praised and by the prospect of returning to hurry to be “models” in view of the costume fitting.

This is really a great danger for health even more than not doing any diet. I do not deny that this diet can bring benefits, I am always open to it, but I am also absolutely convinced that, since each individual is unique, one must necessarily consult a doctor, on a case-by-case basis. The risk, which we know is real, of a DIY diet inspired by a successful book is too high, mistakes can cause serious damage to health and even terrible health problems. I also talk about it from personal experience, in my case I have not had any benefit from a similar diet, indeed, recommended by my doctor, I had to give up immediately.

It seems obvious but I will never stop repeating it: never rely on books for diets but only on your trusted doctor. The only diet that I allow myself to support, which is a real lifestyle, is the Mediterranean diet, another real food pride of Italy and more precisely of a land particularly dear to me, Cilento, where my family comes from. Developed over centuries of good food traditions (in spite of those who say that ours ate badly) it was observed and studied scientifically by the American physiologist and biologist Ancel Keys.

These, landed with the US army a Salerno In the 1944, was amazed to see how the vast majority of the Cilento population enjoyed excellent health and longevity, thanks to a diet based on the prevalent consumption of foods of cereal origin and derivatives (wholegrain pasta and bread), legumes, fruit, vegetables, extra virgin olive oil olive oil and moderate consumption of products of animal origin such as fish, dairy products and meat. Health and longevity without fasting and particular rhythms even with a moderate consumption of wine. I conclude by thanking this great American scientist who made the Mediterranean diet known to the world (I also remember how he himself, having adopted it, lived 100 years). Now this great Italian pride has become a example to follow everywhere.