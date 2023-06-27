Intermittent fasting is as effective as a calorie-counting diet

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 27 – Intermittent fasting, increasingly followed and popular for losing weight, is as effective as a traditional low-calorie diet, in which you count calories by trying to eat less.



The latest data to emerge from research by a team from the University of Illinois in Chicago are clear: both those who followed intermittent fasting and the calorie-counting diet eliminated 5% of their body weight within a year, managing to don’t get it back.



Published in the scientific journal ‘Annals of Internal Medicine’, the analysis followed around eighty obese people for 12 months. Volunteers were assigned to follow three types of eating routines. The first group followed an intermittent fast in which they could only eat for 8 hours a day between 12 and 20; the second group followed a diet in which calories were counted and reduced by 25%; a third group did not follow any particular diet.



The final results of the US trial were completed after 12 months and indicated the effectiveness of both diets. Even without counting calories, the intermittent fasting volunteers ended up naturally eating about 425 fewer calories per day, while the group assigned to follow a counting diet ate 405 fewer calories per day. In the end, the volunteers in both groups had lost between 5-6 kilos.



Intermittent fasting, according to various doctors, is actually easier to follow and therefore an alternative that can work for many who find it difficult to lose weight by following a normal calorie counter diet. (HANDLE).



