Intermittent fasting: six reasons why it works and is so healthy

It's not just the liver that benefits: Six reasons why intermittent fasting is so healthy – and how it works

If you want to live a slim and healthy lifestyle, intermittent fasting is a good choice. In addition to the uncomplicated weight loss, it offers numerous positive effects on health: the reduction of arteriosclerosis and the regeneration of the liver.

Intermittent fasting comes in different variations. However, one thing is always in the foreground: eating is only allowed within a certain time window. The 16:8 method is particularly popular. You are allowed to eat within a time window of eight hours, followed by 16 hours of abstinence from eating.

What effect does intermittent fasting have?

Fasting can change the metabolic state of the body. On the one hand, this causes fat deposits to dissolve, in the right place. On the other hand, intermittent fasting eliminates the most important risk factors for serious illnesses and could even almost cure some diseases.

However, this form of diet is still relatively new and, apart from studies with small numbers of participants or animal studies, large, valid studies are rare. However, some notable effects of intermittent fasting on health are already considered certain.

1. Intermittent fasting attacks dangerous belly fat

The so-called visceral fat, which accumulates directly in the front of the body, is particularly dangerous for health because, among other things, it produces hormones and inflammatory substances like an independent organ.

The risky accumulation of fat can already be seen from the outside as a tight, so-called beer belly or pot belly. In contrast, the fat belly, which is primarily expressed in hanging bulges, is also cosmetically unsightly, but is not quite as dangerous to health because the fat is deposited under the skin and does not affect any organs.

Intermittent fasting reduces visceral fat as effectively as a diet that permanently restricts calories, shows a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

2. Prevent diabetes and combat prediabetes

Intermittent fasting is also useful in connection with diabetes prevention. This is important for those who are already overweight and therefore at risk for type 2 diabetes. However, this form of diet is particularly recommended for people with prediabetes. This early form means that blood sugar levels are elevated, but have not yet reached the level typical of diabetes.

Insulin resistance often already exists. This means that the cells no longer open to the energy supplier insulin, insulin and sugar accumulate in the blood and damage the vessels.

Intermittent fasting starts at exactly this point. Studies indicate that it can increase the insulin sensitivity of the cells again and blood sugar is broken down more quickly. Intermittent fasting could also stimulate the formation of new insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

3. The fatty liver becomes “slim”

Fatty deposits in the liver increase the risk of diabetes, arteriosclerosis and cardiovascular disease. Alcohol is often the cause of fatty liver disease, but more and more often too much fat and sugar in the diet. One in five Germans suffers from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Intermittent fasting attacks the dangerous organ fat in the liver because this diet causes the body to switch from carbohydrate to fat metabolism. This means that fat is broken down particularly quickly.

At the same time, hardly any toxic intermediate products are deposited in the liver, as is otherwise the case with constant eating. In addition, fasting for hours or days causes the liver to produce a protein that slows down the absorption of fatty acids in the liver. This protein can also repair cell damage. It therefore stands to reason that this also supports cell rejuvenation.

4. Anti-aging for the brain

A US study carried out on mice suggests that intermittent fasting could have an anti-aging effect, especially when it comes to memory functions. Accordingly, age-related brain changes, such as motor coordination, are delayed, and the ability to learn and remember increases. In addition, the oxidative stress of the cells, which is known to be associated with aging and also diseases, decreases.

However, it has not yet been sufficiently proven whether this effect also applies to humans.

5. Prevent heart attack, arteriosclerosis and stroke

The combination of risk factors

Overweight, especially fat on the stomach, lipid metabolism disorders with too much harmful LDL cholesterol in the blood, too little beneficial HDL cholesterol, increased blood sugar and high blood pressure

are called metabolic syndrome. Almost every third person living in Germany is affected by this and is therefore at high risk of developing arteriosclerosis and its associated diseases, from kidney and eye weakness to stroke and heart attack.

Intermittent fasting is an effective method of preventing metabolic syndrome, weakening it and thus preventing arteriosclerosis, as various studies have already shown.

Elevated blood lipid levels decrease, blood pressure can normalize and excess weight is lost. This increases the health of the blood vessels, improves the flow properties of the blood and reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke.

6. Intermittent fasting can have a beneficial effect on cancer

What is particularly interesting, however, are indications that the intermittent diet could prevent cancer and could even have a beneficial effect on the course of cancer that has already manifested itself. Michelle Harvie, a British nutritionist who developed the principle of 5:2 intermittent fasting, tested this diet with breast cancer patients, among others. The focus was on the connection between obesity and breast cancer.

The test subjects were only allowed to consume around 600 kilocalories on two consecutive days a week. After six months, most of the women had not only lost significant weight, but their tumor markers had also decreased.

Conclusion

Intermittent fasting isn’t just about losing weight. Alternating between fasting and eating can help prevent and treat common illnesses.

However, this diet is not suitable for everyone:

Pregnant women, people with type 1 diabetes or eating disorders, people under 18 and anyone who is chronically ill or taking prescription medication,

should ask your doctor first.

