Intermittent fasting, that’s how much weight you really lose

Does intermittent fasting really help you lose weight, and if so, how much? Finally the truth that everyone was waiting for.

Who hasn’t heard of intermittent fasting? Probably none. In case you should be among the very few who don’t know him, let us refresh your ideas.

This is a food plan that includes more or less short periods of fasting (we are talking about hours, not days, quiet). THE The most common methods are essentially three: the 5:2 diet, which involves the consumption of a maximum of 500–600 calories on two days of the week (non-consecutive) and a “very normal” diet during the other five (which therefore involves cheating among other things), the 16/ 8 – for friends also Leangains protocol – which involves skipping breakfast and eating in practice only during eight hours a day (for example from 1 to 9 pm, or from 2 to 10 pm and so on), but which is based on a fast daily queue of 16 hours, and the eat-Stop-Eat, which is equivalent to a couple of days a week (even just one is enough) of fasting, which in this case however lasts a good 24 hours (for example you can eat around 21 and then directly at 21 the following day, effectively skipping breakfast, lunch and various snacks).

The last method above all is quite tough, especially if we think that during those 24 hours we will probably have to work, consume physical and mental energy, go out and so on, but is it really worth it? And with the other two approaches how much can we really aim to lose? Here is finally the truth.

The benefits of intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting it is a very famous type of power supply by now: we hear about it practically everywhere, not only for its benefits on a physical level, but also for those on a cardiovascular level. In fact, this method can help lower blood pressure and help the heart stay strong, but not only because it also helps keep blood sugar stable and prevent metabolic diseases.. But, having said that, how much weight does it actually cost? Here is the truth.

Let’s go immediately revealing a “secret”: we cannot speak of precise numbers, because everything depends on the individual’s starting situation, but also on how much physical activity he does, his lifestyle, his habits and so on.

What is certain is that compared to other types of diet is really effective in most cases, because it helps to lose fat mass and not affect lean mass. Sure, it’s normal to be hungry during fasting hours, but there are some tricks to implement to prevent this problem, especially in light of the fact that you will absolutely not have to count calories at times of the day when you can eat.

First of all, eating fruit, vegetables, proteins and whole foods helps to increase the sense of satiety, then making it easier to fast for 16 hours straight (but also 24). Furthermore, in order not to get cravings, you should avoid sugary foods and overly processed foods, because they cause blood sugar to rise too much, resulting in increased hunger.

Furthermore several studies have shown that water, unsweetened coffee and tea, and sugar-free chewing gum can help you suppress hunger.

In short, in the end it seems that the benefits of this type of approach are really many, but before deciding to take this path it would be better to consult a doctor anyway.