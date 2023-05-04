Intermittent Fasting, what it is and how it works

Intermittent dieting, or also known as intermittent fasting, has become increasingly popular in recent years as a way to lose weight and improve health.

Intermittent fasting is a form of restriction that consists of limiting meals to only an 8-hour window, followed by 16 hours of queuing without food. Among the benefits of such a diet, the following should be mentioned:

Rapid weight loss

Greater concentration

Prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

Let’s find out better what the intermittent diet is, what are its benefits, the different types of intermittent fasting protocols and how to follow them safely and effectively.

What is intermittent dieting?

The intermittent diet is a type of diet that alternates periods of fasting with periods of eating. This means that you do not eat for a certain amount of time, followed by a period of eating normally. There are several types of intermittent fasting protocols, but the most common involves a 16-hour fast followed by an 8-hour eating period.

The benefits of intermittent dieting

Intermittent dieting can have many health benefits, including weight loss, reduced inflammation, improved heart and brain health, and reduced risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and the cancer.

Weight Loss: One of the main reasons people intermittently diet is to lose weight. As the body is deprived of food over a period of time, it is forced to burn its fat stores for energy. Additionally, intermittent fasting can also reduce your overall calorie intake, which can lead to weight loss.

Reducing Inflammation: Chronic inflammation can contribute to the development of many diseases, such as arthritis, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Intermittent dieting has been associated with reducing inflammation in the body, which can improve overall health.

Improved heart and brain health: Intermittent dieting can also improve heart and brain health. One study has shown that intermittent fasting can reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels, two risk factors for heart disease. Additionally, intermittent fasting can improve brain function and memory.

Reducing the risk of chronic diseases: Intermittent dieting can also reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and cancer. A study has shown that intermittent fasting can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels, two risk factors for type 2 diabetes. In addition, intermittent fasting can reduce insulin levels and growth, which have been associated with cancer.

Types of intermittent fasting

There are different types of intermittent fasting or intermittent fasting protocols that you can follow. Here are the three most complete:

Fasting 8/16: This protocol involves eating during an 8-hour period each day and fasting for the remaining 16 hours. For example, you may choose to only eat between 12:00 and 20:00 and then fast overnight and the next morning.

Alternating Fasting: This protocol involves fasting for a full day and eating normally the next day. For example, one may choose to fast on Monday and then eat normally on Tuesday.

Intermittent alternate day fasting: This protocol involves alternating days of eating normally with days of fasting completely. For example, one may choose to eat normally on Monday, fast completely on Tuesday, eat normally on Wednesday, and so on.

How to follow the intermittent diet safely and effectively

It is important to follow the intermittent diet safely and effectively to avoid any unwanted side effects. Here are some tips:

Start Slowly: If you’re new to intermittent dieting, it’s important to start slowly to allow your body to adjust to your new regimen. For example, you can start with a 12-hour fast and then gradually increase the fasting time.

Maintain a Balanced Diet: During your eating periods, it’s important to choose nutritious and balanced foods to provide your body with the nutrients it needs to function properly.

Drink plenty of water: While fasting, it’s important to drink plenty of water to keep your body hydrated and help reduce hunger.

Who can’t do intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting is not suitable for everyone, and in particular it should be avoided for:

Those who suffer from nervous hunger and other eating disorders

Pregnant or breastfeeding women

Those suffering from thyroid disorders

People with type 1 or type 2 diabetes (diseases related to insulin levels, the hormone that controls blood sugar, or the amount of sugar in the blood)

Consult a doctor: If you have any health problems or are taking any medications, it is important to consult a doctor before starting the intermittent diet to make sure it is safe for you.

Always remember to consult a doctor anyway, before starting any new diet.