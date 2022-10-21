news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, OCTOBER 21 – Medical advances are not recorded only on the basis of the number of pills prescribed. Sometimes, for the sake of the patient, it is necessary to backtrack from the over-prescription of drug therapies, reducing the ‘polypharmacy’, which means taking more than 5-6 medicines a day, a common condition in at least two thirds of the elderly. It is the phenomenon of ‘Deprescribing’ (the ‘de-prescribe’). It is discussed at the national congress of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine Simi and the experts urge an urgent reflection on the phenomenon.



The lengthening of life, Simi notes, brings with it various consequences, such as the appearance of chronic diseases, which are often associated with the same patient. Having a central ‘direction’, such as that offered by the internist, protects patients from the risks of an overcrowded ‘polypharmacy’, due to the ‘collection’ of many different drug prescriptions, one for each consulted specialist, often in conflict between them, so as to cause interactions and undesirable effects that can jeopardize the safety of the patient.



“Some studies – recalls Giorgio Sesti, president of Simi – have highlighted the phenomenon of polypharmacy and its relapses. At risk of undesirable effects are especially people with reduced kidney function, a common condition among the elderly”. A study conducted on over 5,000 patients over 65 in the REPOSI registry showed that at least half showed moderate impairment, 14% severe functional impairment and finally 3% very severe. Among patients with hypertension, diabetes, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, and heart failure, 11% were prescribed drug dosages that were inappropriate with respect to renal function. And in the follow-up, prescriptive inappropriateness was associated with a 50% increased risk of all-cause mortality. “66% of adult patients take 5 or more drugs and one in three elderly takes over 10 drugs in a year – notes Gerardo Mancuso, vice president of Simi – causing an increase in the causes of hospitalization for adverse events due to drug interactions.



De-prescribing pharmacological molecules is an activity that the internist must do in all patients, but especially in the elderly “. (ANSA).

