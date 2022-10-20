ANCONA – In the last 20 years, some disciplines of Internal Medicine have undergone profound transformations. in terms of knowledge and therapeutic progress, particularly in the hematological field. This will be discussed during the Ecm Event, called “Internal medicine meets the immune system”, whose Scientific Director is Maurizio Burattini, Director of the Internal Medicine Unit of the INRCA of Osimo.

Burattini explains that: “In the field of lymphomas, especially those with a low degree of malignancy, of B lymphocyte derivation and in Chronic Lymphatic Leukemia, important scientific information has been acquired which has enabled the therapeutic armamentarium to be enriched, with the introduction of new drugs, many of which can be used orally. All this has brought about a significant improvement in survival and quality of life, even in high-risk patients, making less and less use of chemotherapy drugs. In the Western world, sepsis has an increasing incidence and mortality, even higher than some neoplasms, stroke or myocardial infarction, especially in immunocompromised patients. The management of this type of patient has undergone a significant improvement, with the introduction of new diagnostic parameters, new antibiotic molecules and above all thanks to the awareness that a more aggressive diagnostic-therapeutic attitude can significantly improve the outcame of this type of patient ” .

The General Manager Gianni Genga, underlines: “As part of this Event, which among other things are attended by numerous Inrca specialists, we will talk about the use of new diagnostic-therapeutic methods that have a significant impact on the improvement of the quality of life and overall survival of the immunocompromised patient. In a society that is aging extremely rapidly, it is necessary to promote the application of increasingly advanced treatments to increasingly elderly patients ».