Internal radiation therapy for pancreatic cancer – Medicine

An innovative technique of internal radiotherapy to make an otherwise inoperable pancreatic tumor operable. The first implantation in Italy of OncoSil, a phosphorus-32-labelled microparticle device with the aim of reducing the volume of a locally advanced inoperable pancreatic tumor, was successfully performed at the San Camillo Forlanini Hospital. A note communicates it.

“An important step that puts the San Camillo Forlanini in the foreground at European level in the field of research and technological innovation for the treatment of pancreatic cancer” we read.

Performed endoscopically on May 11 on a 65-year-old patient, the surgery uses a brachytherapy procedure, a radiotherapy technique in which a radiation source is placed directly inside the patient’s body, and was carried out as part of the European study ‘Osprey’, which in Italy also involves the Policlinico Gemelli, the Pancreas Institute of Verona and the Cancer Institute of Milan. The intervention is the result of a year’s work by a multidisciplinary team involving the Nuclear Medicine, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Transplant Surgery and General Surgery and Health Physics units of San Camillo-Forlanini.

“Research, innovation and the courage of professionals can make treatments leap in quality, even and above all when it comes to complex or very complex pathologies, such as oncology, in this case one of the most aggressive tumors we know. There is a real need for experimentation, for the possibility of building new ways to attack the tumor itself. The contribution of each of the professionals involved was fundamental to achieving this goal”, says Narciso Mostarda, general manager of the San Camillo-Forlanini hospital . Pancreatic cancer is the fourth in incidence and is the only one that has not shown a reduction in mortality rates over time in both men and women.

In Italy in 2020, around 14,300 new diagnoses and 12,400 victims were estimated. In most cases it has asymptomatic evolution and presents itself for diagnosis at an already advanced stage: for this reason every step of research and technological innovation is therefore essential for the fight and treatment of this tumour.