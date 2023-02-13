There are those who use them every month, those who wear them only when they have to swim in the sea and those who really don’t find themselves there. The internal tampons they are a valid and very comfortable alternative to the external ones, as long as they are meet our personal needs e are entered correctly. Among the different types of tampons on the market we have to choose the one that best suits our needs: the discriminating factors, in this case, cannot be the price and the brand, which are important but up to a certain point. Furthermore, to be truly comfortable, the tampon must be worn in the right way, otherwise it can cause discomfort or even pain.

Internal tampons: different types and sizes

Internal tampons, as we said earlier, are not all the same. «There are different types: first of all there are those with extendable applicator, which is made of plastic but not “rigid”, is made up of two portions – inserted one inside the other like a matryoshka – the inner part of which must be stretched out before use. They are very simple to use and practical to carry in your purse due to their small size», explains the gynecologist and researcher Clare DiPietro in his book A gynecologist friend (Rizzoli). Then there are thosewith cardboard applicator, which are the cheapest, super ecological and are more easily found. And again, those without applicator, which are entered using a finger. Some women love them because they are practical, others feel less comfortable because they have less confidence with their body,” continues the doctor.

In addition to the type, the size also changes, which varies according to the degree of absorbency. “The advice is from use different measures for different days of the cycle, and therefore: a little bigger for days when menstruation is abundant, smaller and thinner on days of scarce flow», suggests Di Pietro. “If you’re just starting out, then start with a small size pad, regardless of the type of flow: at most, if it is abundant, you will change them more often. The smaller ones are easier to insert and help you find the right confidence with the pad. The applicator also plays an important role, so choose the one that makes you feel calmer: generally the plastic one is the easiest to use. Those with the applicator are also advisable in case of vaginal dryness, so as to be able to moisten the end to be inserted ».

How often to change them?

Like all sanitary pads or menstrual devices, even the internal ones must be changed regularly throughout the day, to avoid running into toxic shock syndrome: it is an infection caused by bacterial toxins produced by the Staphylococcus aureus and characterized by the presence of high fever, very low blood pressure, skin rashes, gastrointestinal disorders, muscle pain. With correct and regular intimate hygiene, which also includes the frequent change of the sanitary pad, this event is very rare. But how often to replace the internal pad? «The ideal is every 2-4 hoursreaching a maximum of 6, even if it is still “clean”», says the gynecologist.

For this reason it is not recommended to keep the tampon overnight: wearing it for more than 8 hours, in fact, increases the risk of developing toxic shock syndrome.

How to enter them correctly?

The way you insert internal absorbents is also very important in order not to feel pain while wearing them. «To introduce the tampon we can assume different positions: sitting on the toilet or bidet spreading the legs, standing placing a foot on the bed or the tub, or lie down on the bed» explains Di Pietro in the book.

«With one hand we spread the labia minora apart, with the other we take the absorbent with forefinger and thumb and introduce it from the opposite side to the string. In case of dryness or discomfort, we can moisten the tip of the applicator to make it flow better ». It must be introduced slowly, following the direction of the vagina, which may incline by a few degrees. «Once the first tube has been introduced into the vagina, hold it with the thumb and forefinger of one hand and insert the second tube by pushing it into the other. When the fingers touch, the tampon will be positioned correctly,” continues the doctor. As for the cord, this must remain outside, preferably placed on the briefs. “To remove the tampon, just pull the string, pull it out, wrap it in toilet paper and throw it in the trash.”

Is it normal to feel their “presence” or feel bad?

If positioned correctly, the internal tampon does not create any discomfort or pain or other symptoms. If you feel its “presence” or it hurts, it means that has been entered incorrectly or is too big. «The first thing to do is therefore to put yourself in a comfortable position and try to insert it higher, that is more in depth. The outermost part of the vagina is in fact narrower and you can feel the presence of the absorbent more; in depth, however, it widens and this discomfort disappears », guarantees the specialist.

Many girls and women do not use tampons because they are afraid of “don’t find them anymore”. As Chiara Di Pietro explains, however, tampons cannot be “lost” because “the vagina is a blind-bottomed channel, open only in the external portion, therefore the sanitary pad cannot end up in the abdomen, intestines or elsewhere. If it stays inside, perhaps because you’ve pushed it too far and you can’t see the cord anymore, don’t panic: just insert a finger into the vagina and pull it out. In this the crouched position can help you because it is the easiest to get in depth».

Is there a risk of losing your virginity with tampons?

Among the many clichés related to internal tampons there is also the question of sexual intercourse: if a woman has already had them, then she can use tampons, otherwise better not otherwise you risk losing your virginity. This is what many have always heard. But how true is that? «It is a false myth – specifies the gynecologist -. The hymen, which is a membrane at the vaginal entrance, can be more or less elastic, but in most women it is perforated in the central portion and allows the vaginal tampon and tampon to enter without any problems.

Do you have to take them off every time you pee?

But the tampon must be removed every time you pee? No, because menstrual blood and urine come out of two different channels, the vagina and the urethral meatus. «The tampon is inserted into the vaginal canal while the urethral meatus opens under the clitoris, so there is no interference between the two. The only thing that can happen is that the line gets wet, in which case you can decide to move it slightly», concludes Di Pietro.

