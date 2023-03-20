An international arrest warrant has been pending on Russian President Vladimir Putin since Friday 17 March. Among the judges of the International Criminal Court who issued it, there is also an Italian one. 123 countries have signed up to it Statute of Rome, which recognize the International Court and therefore its decisions. Not among them are the United States, China, India, and Israel among others. Nor is the Russian Federation anymore, which withdrew its signature in 2016. Now, the ICC does not have an automatic system for the execution of its mandate, which is why it relies on the member states. Already in 2016, however, the then South African president Zuma refused to meet commitments when the president of Sudan Omar al-Bashir he visited his country, recognizing his immunity as Head of State. The same one that Putin could appeal to in his next scheduled visit to a country signatory to the Rome Statute. Again it might just be the South Africameanwhile chaired by Cyril Ramaphosa, having to decide whether to comply with the decision of the International Criminal Court. The meeting, the 15th meeting day leader Bricsis scheduled for this August a Durban, city on the east coast of the African state. However, the executive is still cautious on this point, probably taken by surprise by what has happened in the last few hours. “As a Government” he said a spokesman, “we are aware of our legal obligation. However, we will remain engaged with various stakeholders between now and the summit.”

