Based on the experiences from the Ebola epidemic, around 150 experts from all over the world will exchange information on the latest findings on the subject of hemorrhagic fever diseases at the workshop from April 4th to 6th, 2016 in Berlin. These are often accompanied by bleeding and occur primarily in subtropical areas. Patient care, laboratory diagnostics, long-term consequences after surviving the disease, protective measures and educational measures and communication with the population in affected areas are discussed in lectures and working group meetings.

In addition to Ebola fever, the focus of the workshop is Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF). CCHF is mainly transmitted by ticks or by contact with the flesh or blood of infected animals. Medical staff who come into contact with blood and people who come into increased contact with ticks and other host animals in areas such as Turkey, Russia, Central Asia, China and several African countries (e.g. agricultural areas, forest workers) are at risk. In Germany, imported infections have so far only been recorded extremely rarely.

So far there are no internationally recognized standards that bundle the current state of knowledge on CCHF. Knowledge gaps exist in the area of ​​prevention and therapy options. One goal of the workshop is therefore to collate the current expert knowledge on the clinical and infection-preventive management of CCHF with international experts. The results are to be bundled and published in a report. In this way, the current knowledge is made available to specialists worldwide and contributes to improving the treatment of patients and curbing the spread of the diseases.

The workshop is organized jointly by the Robert Koch Institute and the World Health Organization and is supported by the Federal Ministry of Health. It is one of Germany’s measures as part of the post-Ebola process and is a building block for the sustainable implementation of experiences from the Ebola epidemic.