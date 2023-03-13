Lübbecke – At least since the corona pandemic, many people have rediscovered their proximity to the forests. Since then, forest visits in Germany are estimated to have doubled. 3.6 billion visitors a year – whether they are walkers, cyclists or hikers. No wonder, a quiet walk through the forest is not only good for the body, but also for the soul. Reason enough to unpack your hiking boots on Forest Day on March 21st and walk through the dense green for a few hours. The soft forest floor springs underfoot and gives a feeling of lightness when walking. With every step, the stress of everyday life subsides a little. Fresh air rushes through the lungs and the wind rustles gently through the tops of the mountain pines that have stood proudly for centuries. These cone bearers are mainly found in alpine regions and in low mountain ranges. They produce essential oils that spread a pleasant scent in the forest.

Thanks to the unique fragrance, the pine tree protects itself from viruses and bacteria. This “health-protecting” effect also works in humans. In cosmetics, preparations with this active ingredient can protect against fungal infestation of the skin and relieve itching. With a total of 60 components, the mountain pine oil is diverse in its mode of action. Among other things, some components have a blood circulation-promoting effect.

Diffuser or spray: 2x mountain pine fragrance and care for the feet

If you want to take the beneficial and caring properties of the mountain pine home with you, you can spoil your feet too GEHWOL caring foot deodorant.

The deodorant refreshes, softens hard skin and helps prevent foot odor. Mountain pine oil also improves blood circulation, stimulates the metabolism and has a pleasantly relaxing effect on the skin, blood vessels, muscles and joints. In addition, GEHWOL nourishing foot deodorant contains a balanced combination of natural medicinal plant oils from rosemary and lavender. Soothing bisabolol and cooling menthol as well as the skin vitamin panthenol strengthen the skin.

GEHWOL nourishing foot spray also offers a freshness kick at the push of a button. The contained mountain pine oil and menthol refresh, deodorize and effectively protect against athlete’s foot. Urea, allantoin, panthenol, bisabolol and farnesol protect against hard skin, regenerate the skin and provide it with moisture. The spray can also be used quickly and easily on the go.