International Incontinence Day: New perspectives thanks to modern laser therapies

Laser therapies from biolitec can minimize the risk of incontinence – New: LaEvita laser procedure for the treatment of mild stress incontinence in women

Jena, June 22, 2023 – Break the silence! This is exactly the aim of the International Incontinence Day, which takes place on June 30th every year. Because incontinence is not a taboo subject, but a widespread disease. At least every fifth to sixth woman and every tenth man is affected by urinary incontinence alone in the course of their lives. For fecal incontinence, the numbers are slightly lower. However, the number of unreported cases that can hardly be calculated applies to both, the number of those actually affected is estimated to be significantly higher. Urinary tract infections and other diseases, muscle weakness, but also childbirth can lead to incontinence. Interventions for certain diseases also show an increased risk of incontinence. In recent years, the laser company biolitec has developed a gentle laser therapy that can significantly alleviate the symptoms of mild stress urinary incontinence. That therapy is LaEvita, a new effective outpatient laser solution for women.

LaEvita is an innovative procedure used to treat vaginal atrophy (tissue wasting) and mild stress urinary incontinence in women. Stress incontinence, also known as stress incontinence, is one of the most common forms of urinary incontinence in women. In the weaker stages, it usually manifests itself as urine loss when pressure builds up, for example when sneezing, coughing or laughing. The repeated use of LaEvita can bring relief to affected women. A glass bulb is inserted into the vaginal canal, through which the vaginal mucosa is irradiated with laser light. This stimulates collagen production – elasticity, blood circulation and moisture can be significantly improved. Three short outpatient sessions that can take place without anesthesia are planned.

In contrast to women, men suffer more frequently from fistulas in the rectum area, which run through or along the sphincter muscle. These do not heal on their own and are therefore always in need of treatment. Instead of surgically removing them, fistula tracts can be closed gently and precisely from the inside with FiLaC laser therapy.

But not only the sphincter is responsible for continence. Everyone has hemorrhoidal pads that secure the fine closure. In both men and women, these often tend to become pathologically enlarged. If they are enlarged enough to require surgery, LHP laser therapy can be used instead of surgical removal. This shrinks the affected hemorrhoids back to their natural size and can thus maintain their function.

biolitec® is one of the world‘s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and offers in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, which is approved in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® has focused primarily on the development of new, minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universal medical laser that has a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, and can be used across disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world‘s most frequently used laser system for the treatment of venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers therapy for anal fistulas that is gentle on the sphincters as well as forms of treatment for hemorrhoids and coccyx fistulas. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate enlargement (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, was specially developed for mobile use on site. Gentle laser applications in the areas of gynaecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, aesthetics and orthopedics also belong to the biolitec® business field. The tissue-preserving biolitec® laser method ThyLA for a benign enlarged thyroid is completely new. Further information at www.biolitec.de

