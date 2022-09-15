Tomorrow, 15 September 2022, is a very important day for those who provide and are committed to the dissemination of information, research and awareness on lymphomas. A day that among other things marks the ten years of commitment by Takeda Italia, which with many other associations and bodies has been working against cancer for some time.



For ten years, the Oncology Division of Takeda Italia, is committed to spread awareness and improve research regarding the delicate issue of lymphomas. From the same years, therefore for a decade, the Japanese company has landed in Italy where it has begun an intense collaboration with the scientific community of the Bel Paese. On the occasion of the Lymphoma Awareness Day, which is celebrated tomorrow, Takeda he wanted to intervene to underline his commitment and the various projects in progress.

So much in the projects of Researchas for improving access and care of patients as for the dissemination of information that is clear and accessible to all, the Japanese pharma is at the forefront of the fight against lymphomas.

Takeda Italia turns 10

Takeda on the occasion of the ten years of Italian presence, especially from the point of view ofOncohematology confirms its commitment that does not want to stop, on the contrary.

It is since 2012 that in the Research Italian discoveries and experiments were “imported”, such as a “Drug that has changed not only clinical practice, but above all the natural history of a haematological neoplasm such as Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which affects young adults, restoring their prospects of survival” . The health magazine Quotidiano Sanità, among the first to spread the news of the ten-year anniversary of the pharma.

A few years later, in 2020, Takeda arrived in the area of ​​lung cancer, with the so-called brigatiniba next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor to treat lymphoma.

Meeting the unique needs of patients is what drives Research and our daily work with the cancer community. Our primary commitment is to innovative therapies capable of transforming people’s lives, seeking to unleash the potential of innovation. But there is more. We want to contribute to curing cancer by going beyond therapy, with initiatives that support patients and caregivers through a wide-ranging approach: not only the disease, but also the socio-assistance and organizational context, their experience and their psyche.

Anna Maria Bencini explained, Oncology Country Head, Takeda Italy. Patients have treatments for pathologies available oncological also for very rare difficult cancers, such as multiple myeloma, osteosarcoma and systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma:

There is a lot of buzz globally, where Takeda’s clinical research focuses on both hematological cancers, such as myelomas and lymphomas, and solid cancers such as oncogene addicted lung cancer. Our pipeline has a focus on immuno-oncology, an approach that is based on the mechanisms of immuno-surveillance exercised by our immune system to counteract the presence of the tumor. In fact, the ability of the cancer cell to implement sophisticated biological mechanisms to make itself unrecognizable by the immune system, eluding the body’s physiological defense systems, is known. The answer of our research is the development of innovative drugs with ‘ingenious’ mechanisms of action aimed at restoring the immune system’s ability to recognize cancer cells and trigger biological phenomena that determine their death.

Alessandra Fionda said instead, Head of Medical Affairs, Oncology, Takeda Italy. Furthermore, the Division of Oncology from Takeda Italia collaborates with the scientific community and puts in place many collaborations with the Academy, scientific institutions and partner technologies as well as being part of the working group of Assobiotec on precision medicine and diagnostics.

By the pharma that tomorrow “fulfills” ten years in Italy there is also the contribution for the Cracking Cancer Forumthat is “the annual event that compares the stakeholders of the cancer community to discuss critical issues, innovative therapies and best practices”, as stated in Quotidiano Sanità.

Again, many patient-oriented activities are aimed at to improve again, like the already successful campaign “The sense of words – Another communication is possible”, which aims to embrace the psychosocial needs of patients oncological and to improve their life, both during and after disease.