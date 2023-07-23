International Medical Graduates Celebrate Achievement of Studying in Cuba and Pledge to Serve their Countries

Title: Graduation of International Doctors from Holguin University of Medical Sciences

Subtitle: Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic graduate expresses gratitude for unique experience in Cuba

Holguin, Cuba – Sukeina Hamma Cori, a recently graduated medical doctor from the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), was among the 19 medical doctors from 13 nations who graduated from the prestigious Holguin University of Medical Sciences. The recent graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of doctors from Asia, Africa, America, and Oceania countries such as Suriname, Equatorial Guinea, Buthan, Solomon Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Camorra, Burundi, Rwanda, Republic of Fiji, Vietnam, Barbados, SADR, and Lesotho.

Hamma Cori expressed his gratitude for the unique experience of studying in Cuba, emphasizing that the education he received at the university not only enriched him as a health professional but also helped him grow as a human being. He expressed satisfaction in his professional development, attributing it to the guidance and teachings of the university’s exceptional faculty. Hamma Cori emphasized his commitment to applying his knowledge and skills in his home country to serve the communities in need.

A standout moment during the graduation ceremony was the cultural performance by graduates from the Republic of Fiji. Additionally, special recognition was given to graduates from countries such as Fiji, in the form of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) title. The ceremony also featured an initiative by recent graduates to honor the professors who have made a significant impact on their personal and professional growth, showcasing the high level of methodological and investigative preparation provided by the university.

Dr. Galina Galcerán Chacón, the rector of Holguin University of Medical Sciences, emphasized the challenges that lie ahead for the graduates, urging them to uphold the values instilled in their training. She acknowledged the personal effort, sacrifice, and perseverance required of doctors and assured the graduates that the university would always welcome them with open doors, underscoring their lasting connection to Cuba.

The graduation ceremony also recognized outstanding graduates across various categories. Dr. Nikhat Nilofa Begg from the Republic of Fiji was awarded the best graduate in Teaching for her exemplary academic performance and active participation in scientific conferences and solidarity movements. Dr. Robert Ishimwe from the Republic of Rwanda was recognized as the best overall graduate, highlighting the sacrifices made by international students in pursuit of their medical education and their unwavering commitment to providing medical care to those in need.

With this recent graduation, a total of over 2,550 professionals from approximately 65 nations have been trained at Holguin University of Medical Sciences. The ceremony paid tribute to the visionaries behind the institution, dedicating the event to the memory of Fidel Castro Ruz, the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, and to renowned Cuban figures José Martí Pérez and Ernesto Che Guevara.

Before their graduation, the medical students completed the five internship rotations specified in their study program and successfully passed their state exam. The internships took place in family medical offices accredited for teaching at the Mario Gutiérrez Ardaya, Alex Urquiola Marrero, and Julio Grave de Peralta university polyclinics. The graduation ceremony served as a testament to the university’s mission of training skilled professionals for Cuba and the world.

As these graduates embark on their medical careers, they carry with them the knowledge and values acquired during their time at Holguin University of Medical Sciences, ready to make a positive impact on healthcare systems in their respective countries.

