INTERNATIONAL NURSES DAY: NEW MODELS TO RESPOND TO THE HEALTH NEEDS OF THE COMMUNITY

May 12, 2023 is International Nurse Day. To remember and celebrate the category, which in Ferrara sees 2,375 Nurses employed by the AUSL Company and the University Hospital of Ferrara, it is important to underline the contribution made in the present and the vision of the future of the profession. Today this is requiring changes in training, organizational and professional policy paradigms.

“The traditional organizational model we were used to until now – they highlight Dr. Marika Colombi and Dr. Davide Cavedagna, Heads of the Nursing and Technical Departments of Ausl and S. Anna – needs to be reconsidered, in order to respond to the health needs of the community which are always evolving. The new system is based on the construction of territorial proximity networks, resulting in a shift of care settings from traditional places of care, such as hospitals, towards more sustainable and accessible territorial structures that can promote social-health integration and continuity of pathways. Nurses are vital to addressing issues, promoting health and building healthier communities. As health educators in families, schools, workplaces, public health facilities, correctional institutions, long-term and home care, hospitals and other community settings, nurses are key players in building a health culture”.

SEE AND TREAT. As part of the reorganization of the emergency network in the province of Ferrara, various organizational models with a nursing matrix have been introduced and are being implemented. First of all, within the Emergency Department, the “See and Treat” model or more simply “Guarda e Tratta”: a nursing-managed clinic, which can be accessed through triage, and on the basis of some previously identified and agreed upon protocols , different types of procedures and services can be activated, from the detection of parameters to medication, to the management of medical devices. The identified protocols are standardized and allow the nurse to carry out from taking charge to the conclusion of the path. The See and Treat model is currently active in the Delta and Cento Emergency Departments and is also being launched at the Cona hospital. Another important project that developed in the Emergency Departments of Cento and Delta, and which was already present in Cona, is the Fast Track: in particular the orthopedic one. This organizational model makes it possible to reduce waiting times.

FLOW E BED MANAGER. In this context, the figures of the Flow Manager, responsible for flows, and the Bed Manager, responsible for managing the beds, also proved to be essential.

The Flow manager is present in the Emergency Departments of the Delta, Cento and Cona hospitals (where he started in April of this year) and is part of a wider project on a provincial basis, aimed at optimizing the emergency service. Together with other elements, it aims to give a timely and effective response to patients with low complexity emergencies and provide them with personalized assistance.

The Bed Manager is a figure who relates to the Flow Manager nurses of the various EDs, with the task of identifying the best possible hospitalization solution for the patient, also taking into account the situation of the beds of the various provincial structures. The provincial Bed Manager is a new figure, envisaged in the Ferrara area, who is in constant contact with the directors of the emergency rooms, with the medical departments and with the managers of the various departments, including the surgical areas, which can accommodate hospitalized patients .

THE NURSE IN THE ABC LOW COMPLEXITY CLINIC it is part of a plan to improve the Emergency Department network and more generally the local health system. The ABC is one of the most important actions of the reorganization plan of the Emergency Departments of the province of Ferrara and welcomes patients with low-complexity problems and does not take care of users with obstetric-gynecological problems or pediatric users.

IT CASE MANAGER. Its role is to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of health care, based on the logic of coordination of resources to be used for the specific pathology in PDTA. This figure provides for the taking charge of the patient and his family through more or less complex care pathways, depending on the case, to facilitate the return to the home or placement in long-term care and/or rehabilitation healthcare facilities.

THE FAMILY AND COMMUNITY NURSE is the professional responsible for nursing processes in the family and community, possessing specialist knowledge and skills in the nursing area of ​​Primary Care and Public Health. He is engaged in health promotion, prevention and participatory management of individual, family and community health processes, operating within the Primary Health Care system.

THE NURSING EXECUTIVE has acquired a position on the same hierarchical level with the executive management, participating in the strategic management function of the healthcare company and governing the entire care process. “Because of this – concluded Colombi and Cavedagna – the development of the leadership of the nursing professions is essential to guarantee responses to the needs of care, appropriateness, quality, effectiveness and efficiency in all care activities, in the context of taking charge of the person and of the family and community based on the complexity of the care needs and responses. All this by promoting professional, multi-professional and integrated interventions according to the principle of the interdependence of the systems and the “Network” of services”.

DUTIES OF FUNCTION they constitute, for the staff of the Department, an important opportunity for the enhancement of skills and professional development.

Current representation of the nurses who work in the Local Health Authority and University Hospital of Ferrara

In the next few days, in order to make these professional figures better known, videos will also be broadcast on various nursing figures operating in the Ferrara area.

