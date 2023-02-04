I NAS Carabinieri concluded “SHIELD III”, an acronym for Safe Health Implementation, Enforcement and Legal Development, a vast international operation aimed at protecting health and combating pharmaceutical crime.

The operation developed, between April and November 2022, under the direction of EUROPOL and with the participation, as the only Italian Police Force, of the Carabinieri command for the protection of health, which played an organisational, planning and leadership role, together with the Greek Police, the French OCLAESP and the Spanish Guardia Civil. 28 countries (19 EU member states and 9 third countries) joined the operation, together with the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) which offered support finance, Frontex, the Agency

World Anti-Doping Organization (WADA) and the World Customs Organization.

The joint action tackled the so-called phenomenon in a global way. pharma crime, understood as counterfeiting, diversion from the legal supply chain, theft and illicit trafficking, through the carrying out of targeted actions in the field of doping, medicines, pharmacological active ingredients also for

amazing effect, with a focus on new psychoactive substances, food supplements and products related to the COVID-19 emergency.

Particular attention was paid to cyber patrolling of the online market, which is known to be a phenomenon in exponential growth favored by the anonymity of the network and by the opportunities for speculation offered by the regulatory differentials in the sector legislation of the various countries.

Also this year at Carabinieri command for the protection of healthwas entrusted with the delicate role of co-leader of EUROPOL, a position of primary responsibility which allowed the NAS to participate in the decision-making process by taking a seat in the “control room” (also made up of the Greek Police,

to the French OCLAESP and the Spanish Guardia Civil) who planned the activities, as well as directed and coordinated the member countries in the various sectors of intervention as well as the position of action leader in the context of the EMPACT 3.5 project on counterfeiting of medicines.

The contribution provided to the Operation at national level by the Specialty was significant, in which i Carabinieri NAS conducted 170 inspections and judicial police activities, with the initiation of 82 judicial and administrative proceedings, which led to the execution of a total of 21 arrests and 123

referrals to the competent judicial authorities.

Massive seizures of medicines and doping substances of various types, supplements as well as medical devices and products of various kinds also connected to the treatment of COVID-19: over 9,000 packs and around 362,000 units in various pharmaceutical forms (tablets, vials , injectables, powders), containing principles

active in various therapeutic indications, mainly attributable to anabolic steroids, antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, erectile dysfunction and boasting properties for the treatment of COVID-19.

The commercial value of all the seizures reaches the figure of around 3,000,000 euros.

In parallel, a targeted check was conducted on the illicit online offer for sale and advertising of medicines. The specific area of ​​contrast to the so-called Pharmaceutical cybercrime remains, in fact, one of the most sensitive aspects especially with respect to the spread of COVID-19, given the risk that citizens rely on

“Do it yourself” remedies available on the net rather than following the indications of the health authorities, thus fueling the market for drugs of dubious, if not illicit, origin and parallel supply channels. In this context, the military of the Carabinieri command for the protection of health they then conducted targeted analyzes of the web which, in the reference period alone, made it possible to identify and “obscure”, on provisions of the Ministry of Health, 93 websites, all with servers located abroad and with fictitious data of the relative managers. Of these sites, 49 related to active ingredient medicines (hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir, azithromycin, colchicine and ivermectin) for which restrictions were issued for off-label use outside related research and clinical trials with COVID-19, while 44 offered for sale and advertised medicines with various therapeutic indications, mainly performance-enhancing drugs, against erectile dysfunction, anti-inflammatories and antibiotics, all subject to prescription, as well as alleged food supplements unduly boasting therapeutic properties.

Another sector of attention was sporting activities, both at a professional and amateur level, in which 145 anti-doping checks were conducted “in” (134) and “out” (11) competitions, which allowed 571 athletes to be tested (560 on the sidelines of competitions and 11 out of competition), 18 of which were positive results (17 “in” and 1 “out” competition). In this context, the Anti-Doping Investigative Inspectors of the NAS they made use of the consolidated collaboration of NADO-ITALIA and the Doping Supervision Section of the Ministry of Health, under whose aegis they carried out the various checks.

Finally, the operational opportunity was profitable to foster institutional cooperation relations between the NAS and the Customs and Monopolies Agency, in line with the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding between General Command of the Carabinieri and the agency itself.

In this regard, in addition to the numerous checks and seizures carried out jointly in relation to the illicit importation from abroad of medicines without marketing authorization, it should be noted the recent operation which in November, in San Marino, led to the seizure of a laboratory

illegal immigrants in which anabolic and performance-enhancing substances were produced.

Overall, Operation “SHIELD III”, conducted in the member countries, made it possible to dismantle 59 criminal groups, seize thousands of medicines, raw materials and doping products of various kinds, for a total of over 10 million units, in various pharmaceutical forms for a commercial value of 40 million

EUR. In addition, 10 clandestine laboratories and over a million non-compliant masks were seized. Over 218,000 shipments were checked, around 74,000 of which were subject to seizure, as well as over 1,000 websites monitored, obscuring 93 of them. The anti-doping activity, on the other hand, took the form of around 6,800

checks on athletes, between “in” and “out” competition, finding 48 positivity, of which 39 “in” and 9 “out” competition. At the end of the operations, 349 people were referred for various reasons to the national judicial authorities.