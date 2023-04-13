Patients rightly expect to be well cared for in the hospital – and that includes good hygiene. To avoid dangerous infections, we must step up efforts at all levels: in the hospitals, which must scrupulously implement hygiene rules; in the countries that ensure the control of hygiene regulations; in the training and further education of specialist staff; through the appropriate use of antibiotics in human and veterinary medicine; and of course also through the research and development of new antibiotics, alternative therapy methods and diagnostic procedures. Only through a joint effort in hospitals, medical practices, in research institutions, pharmaceutical companies and authorities can it be possible to successfully combat resistant pathogens and improve patient safety in the long term.