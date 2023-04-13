Patients rightly expect to be well cared for in the hospital – and that includes good hygiene. To avoid dangerous infections, we must step up efforts at all levels: in the hospitals, which must scrupulously implement hygiene rules; in the countries that ensure the control of hygiene regulations; in the training and further education of specialist staff; through the appropriate use of antibiotics in human and veterinary medicine; and of course also through the research and development of new antibiotics, alternative therapy methods and diagnostic procedures. Only through a joint effort in hospitals, medical practices, in research institutions, pharmaceutical companies and authorities can it be possible to successfully combat resistant pathogens and improve patient safety in the long term.
International Patient Safety Day
10