As part of its international responsibility, Germany is increasingly committed to building resilient healthcare systems. The Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) has therefore developed the Global Health Protection Program (GHPP) as a contribution to improving international health security. The program is carried out jointly by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine (BNITM), Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) and Robert Koch Institute (RKI) with partners, mainly in Africa. The GHPP’s 15 projects focus on supporting infection control and combating disease outbreaks. This also helps to protect the population in Germany from cross-border health risks.