Internationally renowned scientists as advisors to the NAKO health study

“All scientists on the Advisory Board are valued and recognized colleagues worldwide,” says Prof. Dr. Henry Völzke, Chairman of the Board of NAKO. “It is both an enrichment and an incentive for us that these experts are willing to support research at NAKO with their specialist knowledge and experience.”

In accordance with the statutes, the Scientific Advisory Board advises the Executive Board and the General Assembly of NAKO on all scientific and programmatic issues. The term of office is 5 years.

The NAKO study is one of the projects selected by the federal and state governments as part of the large financial package to support cutting-edge research in Germany. The third funding in a row for the NAKO study will start on May 1st.

The members of the NAKO Scientific Advisory Board include:

(since March 31, 2022) Prof. Dr. Paul Elliott is Chair of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Faculty of Medicine and School of Public Health, Imperial College London.

(since March 31, 2022) Prof. Dr. Udo Hoffmann, former radiologist at Harvard Medical School (Boston USA) and chief of cardiovascular imaging in the Department of Radiology at MGH, is now Chief Scientific Officer at Cleerly

(since March 31, 2022) Prof. Dr. Vasan S. Ramachandran is Principal Investigator and Director of the Framingham Heart Study (FHS) and Principal Investigator of the Risk Underlying Rural Areas Longitudinal Study (RURAL). He is also Associate Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Boston University School of Medicine/Boston University School of Public Health (BUSM/BUSPH) and Dean of the University of Texas School of Public Health San Antonio.

(Re-election to the board) Prof. Dr. Nicole Probst-Hensch is an epidemiologist and heads the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health and the Department of Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases at Swiss TPH. She is also Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Medical Faculty of the University of Basel (Switzerland). In 2022 she received the Science Prize of the City of Basel.

(newly elected to the board) Dr. Beate Ritz is Professor of Epidemiology, Environmental Health Sciences and Neurology at the University of California, Los Angeles (USA)

(neu in das Gremium gewählt) Prof. Dr. Martin Bobak, Institute of Epidemiology & Health, UCL, London, UCL Central and Eastern European Health Research Group.

Contact for scientific queries:

Prof. Dr. Henry Völzke via [email protected]

