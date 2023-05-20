Internationals in Rome, Medvedev beats Tsitsipas and goes to the final

When the two of them are involved, drama is guaranteed. From the beginning, right from the usual photo on the net after the draw. Photo, and therefore ritual, which didn’t take place because Daniil Medvedev really didn’t want to know about taking a photo with the “enemy” Tsitsipas who beat clearly, in two sets, with a double 7-5 to reach the first final than a Masters 1000 on clay. The Russian got off to a good start, with the desire to fight escaping from all sides. But he starts well, immediately breaks the serve from the more earthly rival and calms down. He plays well, the other not so much, the rain comes down first lightly, then more heavily, it’s against breakkare and at 4-4, when the rain comes down heavier he insists on stopping. In the end Layani decides to stop the game and start a new odyssey. Inside, outside, let’s start again, or rather not. It’s raining, it doesn’t stop, it’s raining. Tsitsipas warms up five times with the trainer between jogs in the corridor of the Central and games of agility and reflexes. In the end, after almost three hours, they come back but it’s not over, they play a game and it starts raining again. They return to the field after more than an hour and this time they go all the way. Medvedev wins the first set, Tsitsipas is the protagonist of the usual curtain with her mother who leaves the box after being “reproached” for speaking Russian and therefore facilitating her rival.