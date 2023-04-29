Internet disruption and failure: What rights do consumers have? | > – Guide

Status: 04/27/2023 3:23 p.m Those who only use mobile Internet, i.e. access the Internet via the mobile network, are offline for longer if there are persistent network problems. How long can a disruption last? What can those affected do?

If broadband is not available, which is often the case in rural areas, Internet access via the mobile network can be a good solution. But if the network fails and no one else can be used, those affected are digitally cut off from the outside world. This is particularly annoying if the disruption lasts for a long time and the mobile phone provider does not fix it despite repeated requests.

Document and report faults and set deadlines

The Lower Saxony consumer advice center knows the case of an affected person who can only use mobile Internet at their place of residence. When the network went down, she contacted her provider several times, but was repeatedly put off and the fault was not rectified for four weeks. “Consumers don’t have to accept that,” explains legal expert Kathrin Bartsch.

As a first step, those affected should document the disruption, for example using screenshots. They then report the fault to the provider and ask him to rectify the fault. “It’s best to set a 14-day deadline for this and use registered mail, because that’s legal,” says Bartsch. If the provider is responsible for the disruption, he must eliminate it immediately and free of charge.

How long do you have to put up with an internet failure?

“If the provider does not rectify the fault on the day after the report is made, it must state what has been done and by when the fault is expected to be rectified,” explains the legal expert. If the fault has not been remedied by the third calendar day after receipt of the report at the latest, customers have a flat rate claim for compensation to your provider. In addition, those affected have an extraordinary right of termination if the provider cannot provide any other solution or does not respond to the complaint within the set period.

Right to Compensation or Termination

However, it should be noted that no network operator promises 100 percent availability, says Bartsch. “This means that a short-term disruption is contractually scheduled for around seven days a year.” Customers must therefore accept a disruption for this duration before they can terminate the contract without notice.

In the case of the consumer from Lower Saxony, however, an extraordinary termination does not make sense, since only one provider covers the network. Your only option is to assert claims for compensation. In addition, you can reduce the monthly fee, since neither telephony nor mobile Internet services are delivered as agreed.

