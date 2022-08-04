(Photo/Bloomberg)

Microsoft completely phased out the IE browser in June. Windows 11 and 10 have already deleted the software through updates. Even if they are downloaded and installed, Microsoft will force the use of Edge to open. Recently, foreign media discovered that IE is not dead! There is another trick to bring it back to life.

The foreign media “The Verge” pointed out that Windows 11 has completely disabled the IE browser, but through some steps, it can still trigger startup. First search for “Internet Options” in the start menu, and select “programs” – “manage add-ons”, then click the blue hyperlink at the bottom “Learn more” Toolbars and extensions” (Learn more about toolbars and extensions), you can reopen the web page in IE.

you thought Internet Explorer was dead, didn’t you? muahahaha pic.twitter.com/i5bXZwLRr3 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 3, 2022

It is currently unknown whether this path was negligent by Microsoft, but as Windows fully switches to Edge as the default browser, this channel may be blocked by Microsoft in the future. Now it is not recommended for the public to use IE to surf the Internet. In addition to the slow operation, many loopholes have more information security concerns.

