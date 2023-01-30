Every year at least 7% of all deaths can be attributed to the cold and with temperatures plummeting, say the experts of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine (Simi), it is essential to know how to defend ourselves from the pitfalls of the great cold that these days it’s hitting Italy. So here is Simi’s advice on who is most at risk – starting with the elderly, the frail and those suffering from chronic diseases – and how to defend themselves.

– ATTENTION TO THE HEART: “One of the worst threats of winter – explains Giorgio Sesti, president of Simi – is that posed to the cardio-circulatory system, with an increased incidence of heart attacks, strokes and a worsening of peripheral arterial diseases”. Often in winter it is also necessary to adjust the dosages of antihypertensive therapy upwards. Rising blood pressure and cold weather not only pose a threat to the blood vessels of the heart and brain, but also lead to more urination, thus exposing you to the risk of dehydration. “Therefore, in addition to reducing blood pressure, it is necessary to ensure a good intake of liquids. But absolutely not alcohol”.

– PROTECT NOSE AND MOUTH: “This season – says Sesti – we are witnessing an exacerbation of chronic respiratory diseases such as obstructive bronchitis (COPD) and asthma because the passage of cold air along the airways causes irritation. This is why it is It is important to avoid leaving the house in the coldest hours and protect your nose and mouth well with a scarf.People with long Covid must be especially careful in case of cold because according to a review recently published in the BMJ, their lung function can remain compromised for a variable time after becoming infected with Covid and this puts them at greater risk of respiratory infections. If it is necessary to go out, they should wear an FFP2 mask”.

– ACHILLES HEEL OF JOINTS: cold and humidity are not a panacea for bones and joints. therefore cover yourself adequately to keep the body warm.

It is also important to fill up on vitamin D and calcium (with milk and dairy products), especially if you do not leave the house and are not exposed to sunlight.