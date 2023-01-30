Every year at least 7% of all deaths can be attributed to the cold and with temperatures plummeting, say the experts of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine (Simi), it is essential to know how to defend ourselves from the pitfalls of the great cold that these days it’s hitting Italy. So here is Simi’s advice on who is most at risk – starting with the elderly, the frail and those suffering from chronic diseases – and how to defend themselves.
– ATTENTION TO THE HEART: “One of the worst threats of winter – explains Giorgio Sesti, president of Simi – is that posed to the cardio-circulatory system, with an increased incidence of heart attacks, strokes and a worsening of peripheral arterial diseases”. Often in winter it is also necessary to adjust the dosages of antihypertensive therapy upwards. Rising blood pressure and cold weather not only pose a threat to the blood vessels of the heart and brain, but also lead to more urination, thus exposing you to the risk of dehydration. “Therefore, in addition to reducing blood pressure, it is necessary to ensure a good intake of liquids. But absolutely not alcohol”.
– PROTECT NOSE AND MOUTH: “This season – says Sesti – we are witnessing an exacerbation of chronic respiratory diseases such as obstructive bronchitis (COPD) and asthma because the passage of cold air along the airways causes irritation. This is why it is It is important to avoid leaving the house in the coldest hours and protect your nose and mouth well with a scarf.People with long Covid must be especially careful in case of cold because according to a review recently published in the BMJ, their lung function can remain compromised for a variable time after becoming infected with Covid and this puts them at greater risk of respiratory infections. If it is necessary to go out, they should wear an FFP2 mask”.
– ACHILLES HEEL OF JOINTS: cold and humidity are not a panacea for bones and joints. therefore cover yourself adequately to keep the body warm.
It is also important to fill up on vitamin D and calcium (with milk and dairy products), especially if you do not leave the house and are not exposed to sunlight.
– BEWARE OF FALLS: avoid the coldest hours and most at risk of icy roads. People with diabetic neuropathy (nerve damage in the extremities) also need to be especially careful because they may not notice that their feet are getting too cold, putting them at risk of chilblains or frostbite.
– PHYSICAL ACTIVITY AND COLD: runners in good health can continue running even in low temperatures, taking care to dress appropriately. People with known cardiovascular problems or subjects at risk (hypertensive, diabetics, overweight people), warns Sesti, “on the other hand, must be very careful not to make excessive efforts outdoors, if the temperatures are rigid. In this season, the walks in the warm hours and on sunny days, but for everything else, exercise should be done indoors”.
– HEALING YOURSELF WITH LIGHT: “People with seasonal affective disorder, depression or bipolar disorder – concludes Sesti – can be particularly affected by having to stay at home for a long time, due to bad weather. It is essential that they stay active and sleep in regularly, getting full sun as soon as possible. And if it is not possible to go out, the house must be flooded with light, drawing the curtains and raising the shutters. But contact a specialist immediately if the symptoms worsen”.
– HEATING AT HOME: If it is necessary to give ‘help’ to radiators that heat little, it is advisable to opt for low-consumption electric heaters or heat pumps. On the other hand, gas stoves or wood-burning fireplaces should be avoided due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, unfortunately often fatal in sleep.