Internists as a Temporary Solution to Address Doctor Shortage in Emergency Rooms: A Prof’s Perspective

Doctors Fleeing Emergency Rooms: A Temporary Fix Not Sustainable, Says Professor

Internists being utilized as a temporary solution to compensate for the continuous departure of doctors from emergency rooms is not the answer, according to Professor Antonino Mazzone, the director of the Department of Medical Area and Continuity of Care of the ASST West Milanese. In recent days, Mazzone spoke out against the flight of doctors from public hospitals and criticized the “wrong strategies undertaken by the top management who have not learned from the experience of the pandemic.”

In a letter published in Quotidiano Sanità, Mazzone analyzed the situation faced by ASST Ovest Milanese, as well as other hospital facilities. He emphasized the need for an organizational and structural change, stating that the solution cannot rely solely on emergency medicine. Mazzone urged everyone to pay attention to the resources offered by the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), which could provide an adequate response to this crisis. However, he cautioned against potential pitfalls, referring to it as a “classic Trojan horse.”

Drawing from the experience gained during the pandemic, where over 70% of COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Internal Medicine, Mazzone emphasized the importance of internal medicine doctors. He noted that most patients who arrive at medical area wards now have a high level of complexity and require substantial care. Mazzone argued that the traditional view of internal medicine, which focuses on patients with low intensity care, is no longer realistic.

The lack of human resources is a widespread concern affecting various specialties and departments, but the Emergency Departments and Emergency Medicine are particularly strained. The departure of doctors from emergency departments, primarily due to inadequate salaries, has led internal medicine doctors to cover shifts in emergency rooms, causing longer waiting lists and reduced quality of care. Mazzone also pointed out the challenges faced by the Schools of Specialization in Emergency Medicine, where positions are left vacant, and some specialization directors refuse to consent to hiring.

In an ironic twist, internal medicine doctors are now working overtime in emergency departments without receiving proper compensation. Mazzone highlighted the availability of funds for cooperatives while important overtime payments remain unpaid. He criticized the different treatment of salaries based on where doctors choose to work, highlighting the need for salary adjustments to discourage abandonment of the public system and reduce waiting lists.

Mazzone called for reorganizing Emergency Departments in a more efficient and “virtuous” way by finding the necessary medical professionals according to specific epidemiology. He emphasized the importance of the Emergency Department as the interface between citizens and the hospital, stating that the best professionals should be deployed rather than the newest arrivals. The PNRR resources, if strategically implemented, have the potential to address the emergency, but Mazzone warned of the risk of further problems if doctors and nurses are pulled from hospitals to support community health care services.

Mazzone stressed the need for an organizational and structural change in emergency medicine, based on data from specialty schools. He highlighted the indispensable role of internal medicine doctors, who handle complex patients and contribute significantly to the functioning of the healthcare system. However, the management of beds remains a challenge, with 22% often occupied by “bed blockers” – patients who do not require hospitalization but face difficulties finding appropriate care elsewhere.

Lastly, Mazzone pointed out that the reduced presence of internal doctors in departments causes a decrease in the quality of care, delays in ordinary discharges, and overcrowding in emergency rooms. He referred to this situation as a “cat chasing its tail.” Mazzone called for a broader perspective, citing OECD data that indicates Italy has only 3 beds per 1000 inhabitants, compared to 8.5 in Germany and 6.5 in France. He emphasized the need to address the overall healthcare system’s challenges, not just the emergency rooms.

In conclusion, the current situation calls for urgent action to discourage doctors from leaving the public system, reduce waiting lists, and improve efficiency in emergency departments. Changes must be made to attract and retain medical professionals and ensure the provision of quality healthcare. The resources provided by the PNRR have the potential to support these efforts, but their implementation must be carefully planned to avoid unintended consequences.

