Interoception: When the signals from the body are misunderstood

Interoception: When the signals from the body are misunderstood

DWe all know the external senses well: sight, hearing, smell, taste and touch. The so-called interoception, on the other hand, ekes out a shadowy existence in the public consciousness. Interoception refers to the perception that focuses on the signals from inside the body – in a sense, an inner sense. Internal perception encompasses all signals from the internal organs, including the cardiovascular system, lungs, intestines, bladder and kidneys.

A dialogue between the brain and the body constantly develops. It helps the body maintain the physiological framework it needs to function. And it is precisely this “sense” that often gets out of step in people with mental disorders.

The good news is: You can work on the distorted perception of inner body signals.

