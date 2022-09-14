Sunday 18th September at 9.30 pm, at the Circolo 2.0 of San Giuliano Terme (Largo Shelley, 26), the initiative entitled ‘Let’s talk about territorial medicine’ will be held. Paolo Malacarne, former head of intensive care at the Cisanello hospital will speak; Dario Danti (councilor in Volterra and candidate for the Chamber); Lucia Scatena, deputy mayor of San Giuliano Terme and candidate for the Chamber. To conclude will be Nicola Fratoianni, national secretary of the Italian Left and candidate for the Chamber of Deputies as leaders in our college.

The Greens and Left alliance believes that it is essential, also in light of the great changes that have involved our world and our territory, to reflect on the importance of local healthcare. The right to health and personal care, the centrality of the national health system, are priority issues for the list and for the candidates who represent it. The initiative is open to citizens.