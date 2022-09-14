Home Health interventions by Fratoianni, Danti, Malacarne and Scatena
Health

interventions by Fratoianni, Danti, Malacarne and Scatena

by admin
interventions by Fratoianni, Danti, Malacarne and Scatena

Sunday 18th September at 9.30 pm, at the Circolo 2.0 of San Giuliano Terme (Largo Shelley, 26), the initiative entitled ‘Let’s talk about territorial medicine’ will be held. Paolo Malacarne, former head of intensive care at the Cisanello hospital will speak; Dario Danti (councilor in Volterra and candidate for the Chamber); Lucia Scatena, deputy mayor of San Giuliano Terme and candidate for the Chamber. To conclude will be Nicola Fratoianni, national secretary of the Italian Left and candidate for the Chamber of Deputies as leaders in our college.

The Greens and Left alliance believes that it is essential, also in light of the great changes that have involved our world and our territory, to reflect on the importance of local healthcare. The right to health and personal care, the centrality of the national health system, are priority issues for the list and for the candidates who represent it. The initiative is open to citizens.

See also  Go to the Metaverse to watch professional baseball! Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks Virtual Dome, Experience the Pitcher's Speedball Presence - INSIDE

You may also like

Indoor pollution, the importance of breathing clean air...

Conselice Group Medicine is back in operation

Elections, the alarm: “Health law at risk but...

Probiotics, a revolution in medicine

in the ranking with 33.8. Boom of «rejected»,...

Elections, hospitals ignored in election programs

Dangerous brand of canned tuna on the market,...

Human Brains, discovering the mysteries of the brain...

Health and the fight against cancer, Liotta and...

nutritional characteristics, health benefits and recipes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy