dr Maja Hofmann is Senior Physician for Dermatology at the Charité University Hospital in Berlin. © Private

The selection of intimate care products is increasing. Do you have an explanation for the boom?

I think we’ve become more open as a society. There are hardly any taboo areas left, we talk about everything. It used to be different. The fact that older people continue to be sexually active was also not a matter of course in the past. They now have different and new needs. And then the corona pandemic has certainly ensured that many people want to do something good for themselves more often – and that also includes personal hygiene and with it intimate hygiene.





A normal cleansing lotion is sufficient Washing lotions for the intimate area – do such products make sense? Basically, I would say that you don’t need them. Anyone who is healthy and has no skin problems should wash their intimate area once a day: only externally and with warm water, a normal, mild cleansing lotion or some shower gel. That saves money and nothing more is needed. Quite the opposite: If you wash, cream and care for too much, you can irritate the mucous membrane and disturb the bacterial balance – and thus create problems that weren’t there before. An exception applies to women going through the menopause.