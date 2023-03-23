The selection of intimate care products is increasing. Do you have an explanation for the boom?
I think we’ve become more open as a society. There are hardly any taboo areas left, we talk about everything. It used to be different. The fact that older people continue to be sexually active was also not a matter of course in the past. They now have different and new needs. And then the corona pandemic has certainly ensured that many people want to do something good for themselves more often – and that also includes personal hygiene and with it intimate hygiene.
A normal cleansing lotion is sufficient
Washing lotions for the intimate area – do such products make sense?
Basically, I would say that you don’t need them. Anyone who is healthy and has no skin problems should wash their intimate area once a day: only externally and with warm water, a normal, mild cleansing lotion or some shower gel. That saves money and nothing more is needed. Quite the opposite: If you wash, cream and care for too much, you can irritate the mucous membrane and disturb the bacterial balance – and thus create problems that weren’t there before. An exception applies to women going through the menopause.
Hormone changes cause itching
What is different about women going through menopause?
With the hormonal changes, the pH value in the vagina can change. Many women then report a feeling of dryness or itching. It can be pleasant for them to use special cleaning and care products. But I would advise first talking to the dermatologist or gynecologist and clarifying what could help.
The products are mostly aimed at women. Why?
In women, the urethra, vagina and anus are close together, the environment in the genital area is more humid – all these factors promote bacterial and fungal infections. The desire for mild cleansing and care is certainly more pronounced than with men. Men also don’t go through such sharp hormonal changes as they age. So you don’t know the discomfort that comes with it.