Nadja Mitzkat. The journalist researched the mining of rose quartz for an NDR television report. © Markus Golla

How did you become aware of the topic?

Gemstones with supposed healing properties are heavily promoted on social media such as TikTok, Youtube and Instagram. At some point I felt like I encountered them everywhere: as decoration for the bedroom, jewelry or face rollers against wrinkles and for beautiful skin. But there is hardly any information about where rose quartz actually comes from. Everything looks nice and natural on the suppliers’ websites, but they say nothing about mining and working conditions. It doesn’t say anything about fair labor or anything like that. I always noticed that.





They traveled to Madagascar and were there in rose quartz mines. what did you see?

Madagascar is a very poor country. The government fails to enforce certain minimum standards and rules. The state would theoretically have to issue licenses for the mining, processing and sale of rose quartz. But these licenses haven’t existed for a long time – for over ten years. The whole sector is therefore organized informally and is not regulated. At the same time, many people try to earn money in this area.

What working conditions did you find in the mines on site?

I don’t even know where to start: the rock is extremely sharp, but the people wear flip-flops, no helmets, no goggles. This is dangerous. Child labor is also a problem. Actually, young people in Madagascar are only allowed to work in mines from the age of 18, precisely because it is so dangerous. But we saw 13 and 15 year olds there. They cannot go to school because their families are too poor. Many families in the mining regions cannot afford the school fees. Children often have to contribute to the household income from an early age. Another problem is the prices: sometimes the workers only get the equivalent of 10 cents for a kilo of rose quartz. In contrast, facial rollers are sometimes sold here for up to 40 euros.

You showed the workers a rose quartz roller and told them the price. How did they react?

The workers my colleague and I showed the scooter to had never seen a product like this. They found the scooter itself very exciting. But they were extremely surprised at how much these products cost in Germany. One worker said that they should actually earn more. But the power of these people is so small that there is no authority to turn to. And if they don’t want to do the work for the little money, they have no income at all.

Can the Supply Chain Lawwhich will come into force in January 2023, change anything?

No, I do not think so. The original draft law could have helped, but it was severely weakened during the negotiations, including through the influence of the Economy Ministry and major business associations. The providers in this country only have to look at the conditions at their direct suppliers – that would be the middlemen in China for the rose quartz rollers. You don’t have to look to the mine workers in Madagascar. And even if companies hear about grievances there, it is up to them whether they break off cooperation with the respective suppliers. I therefore do not expect that anything will fundamentally change for the people of Madagascar.

How did you feel when you left Madagascar?

It was depressing and strange. There is currently no prospect of change. Not even giving up, so that we no longer buy the stones, helps the local people. Because then their income breaks away completely. Certain standards and regulations would have to be introduced, something like a fair trade seal, so that the conditions change and more money reaches the workers. But that’s not what’s going to happen tomorrow. Hopefully, a critical public that keeps asking questions and doesn’t simply accept abuses can help.

Tipp: You can find the complete NDR television report “Rosenquarz, Gua Sha, Crystals: Kinderarbeit für Schönheit?” by Nadja Mitzkat and Zita Zengerling here.