INTESTINAL DISEASES CAN ANNOUNCE PARKINSON’S Neurology

Constipation and irritable bowel among the early signs of the disease

People with intestinal problems may also be diagnosed with Parkinson’s. This is according to a study published in Gut by an American team.

The study was based on data from 24,624 people with Parkinson’s compared with those from people with Alzheimer’s, brain hemorrhages or clots and healthy brains. The responses showed that subjects with intestinal problems were more likely to develop Parkinson’s.

While not everyone who experiences gastrointestinal problems ends up developing Parkinson’s, there is evidence of a connection between gut and brain health. According to experts, the gastrointestinal tract has millions of nerve cells that communicate with the brain, and consequently a therapy aimed at treating one of the two organs would end up offering benefits to the other as well.

Clare Bale, … (Continued) read the 2nd page

News about: Parkinson’s, appendix, intestine,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

