The flu is never pleasant, and the intestinal one is even more so. It can cause fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea. But how to alleviate suffering without overusing drugs? There are foods that can be right for you and among these there is an ice cold drink. When we talk about intestinal flu, we are referring to what in medicine is called viral gastroenteritis and can affect young and old regardless of age. The main danger is dehydration: it manifests itself with dry mouth, excessive thirst, dark colored urine, weakness and dizziness. Expert advice is not to eat for a few hours, then gradually reintroduce food and take ice: the cold will relieve the gastric mucosa. A glass of iced Coca-Cola will help: for small children, opt for the one without caffeine Photo: Shutterstock – Music: “Moose” from Bensound.com

