Intestinal microbiota, a varied diet to keep it in good health

MILAN – The intestinal microbiota is the set of microorganisms that live in the human intestine, a population of bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms equal to one thousand billion, with a weight of about 1.5 kg. At one time, when we knew it less, we called it bacterial flora. Then, molecular biology techniques and DNA sequencing made it possible to catalog all the microorganisms present in this tract of the digestive system, many more than we imagined: a discovery equivalent to a new organ in the human body. The intestinal microbiota contains a number of germs a hundred times higher than those of the host organism and within it there are heritable components alongside others that are modified by diet, lifestyle and personal history. Finally, the microbiota is essential for preserving the balance of the body, which is why it is important to know how to listen to it and keep it in good health, a result that is achieved first and foremost by choosing the right foods. These are some of the topics covered by Maria Rescigno, Full Professor of General Pathology and Deputy Rector with responsibility for research of Humanitas University and Group Leader of the Mucosal Immunology and Microbiota Unit of Humanitas Research Hospital, interviewed by Marco Klinger, for Medicina Top, format tv of the Italpress news agency: “The microbiota is a real and proper ecosystem, very important for our well-being – he explained introducing the topic – We use it to manage foods that we are not able to digest ourselves: not having a good microbiota, in fact, we should eat much more, given that it releases a whole series of factors that are metabolites during the digestion of food, important not only for our digestion but also for keeping our immune system healthy. in fact, in dysbiosis, our immune system is affected”. The discovery of the cause-effect relationship triggered between intestinal dysfunction and pathologies such as depression or anxiety has recently been discovered: “Patients suffering from chronic inflammatory bowel disease often also suffer from depression. It has always been thought that this was due to difficulty of the patient to live with such a complex disease, instead we have seen that it is a defense mechanism of our brain, therefore a much more direct cause – added the professor – When these unwanted molecules that pass in case of intestinal dysfunctions arrive to the brain, there is an additional vascular barrier that closes the doors in order to prevent inflammation from spreading to the brain, in this way it is isolated from the body and therefore one goes into anxiety or depression. at the level of the intestine, if it is unhinged by inflammation, the little doors of our apartments, like that of the brain, close”. Therefore, it is essential to keep the intestinal microbiota in good health: “For this reason I suggest a varied and healthy diet, because when we eat the microbiota is also nourished, therefore diversification is needed – underlined Rescigno – It is necessary to add rice, pasta, cereals to meat and vegetables, the Mediterranean diet is perfect. I also recommend physical activity, it keeps the microbiota in good health, it is important that this is done daily, even 10-15 minutes a day”. Even the intermittent fasting strategy can work to keep your gut microbiota healthy: “It’s important to do intermittent fasting, space two meals 12-14 hours apart. This is easy if we eat in the evening and have breakfast late in the morning – he added – In this way, the microbiota is stimulated and microorganisms capable of controlling the metabolic syndrome are developed”. “Almost all diseases are associated with the variation of the composition of the microbiota, but in some cases it is not known whether this is cause or effect – the professor recalled – In tumors it has been seen that the composition of the microbiota can be earlier than the development of the disease. The same goes for neurodegenerative diseases too, everything is linked to intestinal permeability”. There are three macro groups for classifying the type of microbiota, and each individual can modify his own: “Even in just 15 days it is possible to modulate the microbiota. Everyone has a different one, but there are three macro groups, as if they were blood groups but dynamic and not static – he concluded – Through the diet it is possible to switch from one microbiota to another, or be of one enterotype compared to another”. – Italpress photo – . xd7/fsc/red 20-Jun-23 12:49

