Intestinal urgency in ulcerative colitis. reviews. « Medicine in the Library

Intestinal urgency in ulcerative colitis. reviews.

Posted by giorgiobertin on July 14, 2023

Bowel urgency, the sudden or immediate need for a bowel movement, is one of the most common and disruptive symptoms experienced by patients with ulcerative colitis. Distinct from the separate symptom of increased stool frequency, bowel urgency has a substantial negative impact on quality of life and psychosocial functioning.

This review published in the magazine “American Journal of Gastroenterology“, discusses the pathophysiology and clinical importance of bowel urgency in ulcerative colitis and its impact on quality of life and psychosocial functioning. Patient-reported outcome measures developed to assess the severity of bowel urgency in ulcerative colitis are discussed along with overviews of treatment options and clinical guidelines. The implications for the future management of ulcerative colitis from a bowel urgency perspective are also explored.

Read the full text of the article:
Bowel Urgency in Ulcerative Colitis: Current Perspectives and Future Directions.
Dubinsky, Marla; Bleakman, Alison Potts; Panaccione, Oars; Hibi, Toshifumi; Schreiber, Stephen; Rubin, David; Dignass, Axel; Round, Elizabeth Gibble, Theresa Hunter; Kayhan, Cem; Travis, Simon.
The American Journal of Gastroenterology ():10.14309/ajg.0000000000002404, July 12, 2023. | DOI: 10.14309/ajg.0000000000002404

