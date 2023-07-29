Intestinal virus or intoxication? How to distinguish the symptoms to intervene in the most effective way

Sometimes it is not easy to distinguish between intestinal virus and poisoning, which is why it is important to know the symptoms and distinguish them, so as to solve any problem quickly.

Intestinal flu e food poisoning are two problems that afflict many people every year. Sometimes distinguishing the two can be tricky, however, you need to better understand what the symptoms are. Why? This way you can come to know what remedies to use for eliminate pain and discomfort.

Therefore, it is good to make a complete overview of this topic trying to understand the symptom differences between intestinal virus and food poisoning as well as above all the remedies to be used in emergencies.

Food poisoning and intestinal virus: differences between symptoms and remedies to solve the problems

The symptoms of these two negative phenomena They are very similar. Let’s start with order talking about food poisoning. Symptoms occur little after ingesting food. This is because foods that have been eaten most likely they had gone bad or had gods within them viruses such as Salmonella or Listeria.

What are the most common symptoms of food poisoning and intestinal virus (tantasalute.it)

What are the symptoms of food poisoning? Well, you have one strong feeling of discomfortwhich almost leads to a desperate search for a toilet, for expel ingested food recently. This is because the body wants to free as soon as possible of the elements that poisoned him. The situation gets out of control and can cause sweating to increase and obviously lead to abdominal pain during the evacuation.

Symptoms of an intestinal virus, such as stomach fluare similar but less intense. In fact, it is possible to feel abdominal pain during evacuation but not comparable to that of food poisoning. Furthermore, when we talk about intestinal flu, abdominal pain is associated with other symptoms such as tiredness, fatigue and fever.

Another difference lies in the timing of different symptoms. In most cases, symptoms of food poisoning can manifest themselves only 4 hours later ingesting contaminated food. As far as intestinal viruses are concerned, however, the incubation time is 12 hours and during this time it is possible to feel the symptoms.

But what are some home remedies for stomach bugs and food poisoning? Usually no need to take medicines, because the symptoms disappear shortly after the evacuation. Simply put, in most cases the body can heal itselfby eliminating toxins. This happens especially when you are a victim of food poisoning.

If the symptoms persist over time however, then it must be found a solution for the virus or stomach flu. First you have to inform the attending physician and then hire saline supplements or drugs that are prescribed. Absolutely forbidden to take antibiotics independently, the latter are not effective against viruses and can even make the situation worse.

Beyond that, it matters keep hydrated even if you can’t eat. If then the symptoms continue after 24 hours, that’s good inform your doctor immediately or even go to the hospital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

