Home Health “Intimacy is no longer lived in broken partnerships”
Health

“Intimacy is no longer lived in broken partnerships”

by admin
“Intimacy is no longer lived in broken partnerships”

WELT: Ms. Cerutti, the thought of the “I want a divorce” conversation causes sleepless nights or even paralyzing anxiety for many people. How can you arm yourself and prepare?

Franca Cerutti: Unlike partnerships, marriage isn’t done with a single conversation. A basic prerequisite is therefore that you have taken your partner with you beforehand in all openness regarding your own thoughts and feelings. Sometimes a breakup discussion comes like a bolt from the blue. This is rightly felt to be unfair. Basically, the tip for problematic conversations is to have them outside the home.

WELT: what would be better

See also  Santagostino medical center, UnipolSai buys low-cost clinics from the Luxembourg fund - breaking latest news

You may also like

Recipe “Tagliatelle with Salsiccia, Pumpkin and Parmesan” |...

Study, salt hurts even when it doesn’t raise...

Magnesium, that’s why it’s so important for the...

Oncoclínicas Group ends 2022 with record net sales...

Fdi’s absurd bill: ‘fines of up to 100...

The truth about eggs: how many eggs are...

New organ discovered in the human throat »...

Goodbye back pain, try this exercise: it changes...

Meeting of health ministers as part of the...

Covid: Min.Salute, in 7 days -1.7% cases and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy