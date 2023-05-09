Intraoperative monitoring in brain tumor surgery

Efficient removal of brain tumors while sparing important brain functions

WIN. The operation of a brain tumor is one of the most difficult interventions in neurosurgery. While on the one hand the brain tumor has to be removed as completely as possible, on the other hand vital areas of the brain are often in the immediate vicinity. So-called intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) is used to monitor and protect important brain functions during an operation. But even before the operation, these functional centers can be visualized using so-called fMRI. This can significantly reduce postoperative complications such as motor, sensory or speech disorders.

Motor and sensory functions are preserved during brain tumor surgery

“In particular, our movement and perception, language and the functions of the cranial nerves such as controlling the eye muscles or swallowing are essential for our quality of life. At the same time, the anatomy of the human brain is individual. If the anatomy has been altered by a tumour, these brain functions must also be monitored during an operation under general anesthesia,” explains Prof. Dr. Veit Braun, chief physician for neurosurgery at the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen. For this purpose, the brain or certain cranial nerves are electrically monitored. The signals can be registered by appropriate sensing electrodes on the target muscles. In this way, the function of the corresponding brain areas can be checked again and again during the operation. The neurosurgeon is dependent on the assistance of the anesthetist and the neuromonitoring team.

Map of the brain before brain tumor surgery

Even before the operation, it is possible to create a kind of map of the brain surface with the help of special imaging such as functional MRI procedures. This allows important areas such as language and motor skills to be displayed locally. Together with the intraoperative monitoring, the doctor achieves a very precise representation of important brain structures and their position at the brain tumor. In the neurosurgery department of the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling, the complex procedures are carried out by a very experienced team of doctors in state-of-the-art operating theatres. This makes her a competent contact for neurosurgical interventions beyond the Siegen region, for example for patients from the greater Cologne / Bonn area, the Märkische district or the Lahn-Dill district (Wetzlar region).

professor dr medical Veit Braun is chief physician in neurosurgery at the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen. Head operations such as brain tumors, aneurysms, angiomas or Jannetta are carried out in state-of-the-art operating theaters with 3D image converters, neuronavigation, fluorescence and neuromonitoring. The entire spectrum of modern neurosurgery is offered. The medical team of the neurosurgical department within the clinic consists of 13 employees, 6 of whom are specialists in neurosurgery.

