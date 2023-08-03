Intrauma Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3912/2023 of 06.20.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2689/2023 proposed by Intrauma Spa against Emilia Romagna Region, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces and against the Piacenza Local Health Unit, the Parma Local Health Unit, the Reggio Emilia Local Health Unit, the Modena Local Health Unit, the Bologna Local Health Unit, the Local Health Unit of Imola, Local Health Unit of Ferrara, Local Health Unit of Romagna, University Hospital of Parma, Santa Maria Nuova Hospital of Reggio Emilia Irccs, University Hospital of Modena, University Hospital of Bologna Irccs, University Hospital of Ferrara “Arcispedale Sant’Anna”, Irccs Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute of Bologna.

Attachments:

Intrauma Spa c Ministry of Health – Lazio TAR Ordinance Sez III Quater n 3912 of 20062023.zip (ZIP 2.65 Mb)

