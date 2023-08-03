Intrauma Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 4288/2023 of 06.26.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 1921/2023 proposed by Intrauma Spa against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations between State, Regions and Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces , and against the Abruzzo Region, the Basilicata Region, the Calabria Region, the Campania Region, the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, the Lazio Region, the Liguria Region, the Lombardy Region, the Marche Region, the Molise Region, the Piedmont Region, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano , Autonomous Province of Trento, Puglia Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Tuscany Region, Trentino-Alto Adige/South Tyrol Autonomous Region, Umbria Region, Valle D’Aosta Autonomous Region, Veneto Region.

Attachments:

Intrauma Spa c Ministry of Health -Lazio TAR Order Section III Quater n 4288 of 26062023.zip (ZIP 1.53 Mb)

