Intrauma Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3991/2023 of 06.23.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 554/2023 proposed by Intrauma Spa against the Lombardy Region, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of the Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, and towards Asst Santi Paolo and Carlo, Asst Gaetano Pini Cto, Asst Rhodense, Asst Nord Milano, Asst di Lodi, Asst Sette Laghi, Olona Valley Asst, Valcamonica Asst, Vimercate Asst, Pope John Xxiii Asst, Brescia Civil Hospital Asst, Franciacorta Asst, Mantua Asst, Crema Asst, Pavia Asst, Irccs Policlinico San Matteo Foundation, Irccs Polyclinic, Asst of Brianza.

Attachments:

Intrauma Spa c Ministry of Health -Lazio TAR Order Sez III Quater n 3991 of 23062023.zip (ZIP 2.60 Mb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

