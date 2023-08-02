Intrauma Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3926/2023 of 06.20.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2740/2023 proposed by Intrauma Spa against Tuscany Region, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, towards the Local Health Authority of Central Tuscany, the Local Health Authority of North-West Tuscany, the Local Health Authority of South-East Tuscany, the University Hospital of Pisa, the University Hospital of Siena, Careggi University Hospital, Meyer University Hospital of Florence, Estar – Regional Technical Administrative Support Body.

Intrauma Spa c Ministry of Health – Lazio TAR Ordinance Sez III Quater n 3926 of 20062023.zip (ZIP 2.64 Mb)