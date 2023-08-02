Intrauma Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3497/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 1556/2023 proposed by Intrauma Spa against Region of Sardinia, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, and in relation to the Sardinian Regional Health Authority, Arnas G. Brotzu, the University Hospital of Cagliari, and the University Hospital of Sassari.

Attachments:

Intrauma Spa c Ministry of Health – Lazio TAR Ordinance Sez III Quater n 3497 of 13062023.zip (ZIP 2.64 Mb)

