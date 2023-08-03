Intrauma Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3925/2023 of 06.20.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2739/2023 proposed by Intrauma Spa against Piedmont Region, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, and towards the Ordine Mauriziano Hospital of Turin, the Santa Croce and Carle Hospital of Cuneo, the National Hospital of Ss. Antonio e Biagio e Cesare Arrigo of Alessandria, City of Health and Science University Hospital of Turin, Major University Hospital of Charity of Novara, San Luigi Gonzaga University Hospital of Orbassano, Local Health Authority of Alessandria, Local Health Authority of Asti, Company Local Health Authority of Biella, Local Health Authority “City of Turin”, Local Health Authority Cn1, Local Health Authority Cn2 Alba-Bra, Local Health Authority of Novara, Local Health Authority To3 of Collegno and Pinerolo, Local Health Authority To4 of Ciriè, Chivasso and Ivrea, Local Health Authority To5 of Chieri, Carmagnola, Moncalieri and Nichelino, Local Health Authority of Vercelli, Local Health Authority Vco – Verbano Cusio Ossola.

Attachments:

Intrauma Spa c Ministry of Health – Lazio TAR Ordinance Sez III Quater n 3925 of 20062023.zip (ZIP 2.60 Mb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

