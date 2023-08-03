Home » Intrauma Spa / Ministry of Health
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3934/2023 of 06.20.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2749/2023 proposed by Intrauma Spa against the FVG Region, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, not summoned; Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, and with the Giuliano Isontina University Health Authority (Asu Gi), Friuli Centrale University Health Authority (Asufc) , Western Friuli Health Authority (Asfo), Oncological Reference Center of Aviano, Irccs Maternal and Child “Burlo Garofolo” of Trieste, Arcs – Regional Health Coordination Company.

Attachments:

Intrauma Spa c Ministry of Health – Lazio TAR Ordinance Sez III Quater n 3934 of 20062023.zip (ZIP 2.60 Mb)

