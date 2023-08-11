Introducing EHR 2.0: A Comprehensive and Accessible Health Record System for Citizens

The long-awaited electronic health record 2.0 is finally here, with its implementation announced in the Official Gazette. This upgraded version of the electronic health record (EHR) will revolutionize the way citizens’ health information is collected and managed.

The EHR 2.0 will include a comprehensive range of health data, including identification and administrative data of the citizen, first aid reports, discharge letters, and a synthetic health profile. This profile, created and updated by the patient’s general practitioner or chosen pediatrician, will provide a summary of the patient’s clinical history and current status.

Additionally, the EHR 2.0 will incorporate specialist and pharmaceutical prescriptions, medical records, vaccination records, and the data of implant bearers. This extensive collection of information will provide a holistic view of a patient’s health and facilitate improved diagnosis and treatment.

One of the most exciting features of the EHR 2.0 is the introduction of the “Personal Notebook.” This section, reserved exclusively for citizens, will allow individuals to access, modify, and even delete personal data and documents related to their treatment pathways. This ensures that patients have control over their own health information and can actively participate in their own care.

The implementation of the EHR 2.0 will benefit not only patients but also healthcare professionals across various settings. General practitioners, pediatricians, and specialist doctors will be able to access and analyze patients’ clinical data to support their diagnosis and treatment decisions. It will also help in assessing prescribing appropriateness and monitoring patient adherence to treatment, as well as facilitating primary and secondary prevention efforts.

Pharmacists will also benefit from the EHR 2.0 as they can distribute drugs more effectively and verify the therapy provided. They can also record and report allergies and adverse reactions to drugs. Nurses and other health professionals will have access to patients’ clinical data, enabling them to provide better care and conduct necessary research.

Regional Health Directorates will utilize the EHR 2.0 for prevention and health planning activities. Moreover, research institutions will be able to access this vast repository of health information to support and advance research activities in the medical and biomedical fields.

Overall, the introduction of the EHR 2.0 marks a significant milestone in healthcare technology. It will enhance patient care, empower individuals to take charge of their health, and enable healthcare professionals to provide more accurate and personalized treatment. The future of healthcare is here, and it looks promising with the electronic health record 2.0.

