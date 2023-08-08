Introducing the Electronic Health Record 2.0: An Overview of Features and Benefits

Electronic Health Record 2.0 Receives Approval, Expected to Revolutionize Healthcare

In a significant development for the healthcare industry, the Electronic Health Record 2.0 has received approval from the State-Regions Conference. This new health file, also known as the Fscicolo, promises to provide citizens with a comprehensive overview of their health and non-health data. The draft decree for its implementation was prepared by the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaci, and the Undersecretary of State for Technological Innovation, Alessio Butti, following consultation with the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti. The final step is publication in the Official Gazette, eagerly awaited by all stakeholders.

The Electronic Health Record 2.0 aims to collate various types of data, including identification data, administrative data, medical reports, allergy information, hospital discharge letters, vaccination history, and more. One of the potential benefits of this system is that it may reduce the number of tests required during medical visits, as healthcare professionals will have access to a complete overview of a patient’s health.

Notably, the new health file will also facilitate telemedicine services and allow citizens to make health reservations. In addition, it introduces a section called Personal Notebook, enabling individuals to manage their own health data and documents. This development not only empowers citizens but also equips general practitioners and specialists with a comprehensive overview of their patients’ health statuses, enabling better treatment monitoring and follow-ups.

Pharmacists and other healthcare professionals will also be able to access the health file to sell medicines, check therapy records, and identify any potential allergies. Furthermore, the aggregated, anonymized data stored in the Electronic Health Record 2.0 can be utilized by research institutions for medical and biomedical studies. Regional health directorates can leverage this data for prevention and health planning activities, making it a valuable resource for improving public health outcomes.

Privacy concerns have been addressed in the institutive decree governing the Electronic Health Record 2.0. Access to the record will only be granted with the patient’s consent, and in emergency situations where consent cannot be obtained, access will only be granted after determining the patient’s physical or legal incapacity. Patients can also request the exclusion of specific data from access. Additionally, access to the health record will be time-limited, with healthcare professionals given access only for the duration necessary to provide medical treatment.

The introduction of the Electronic Health Record 2.0 marks a significant advancement in the medical field, following the recent restyling of the admission test to the Faculty of Medicine. This new technology is poised to revolutionize healthcare by streamlining processes, improving patient care, and facilitating groundbreaking research. With privacy safeguards in place, citizens can expect a more comprehensive and efficient healthcare experience in the near future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

