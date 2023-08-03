Introducing Two Point Campus: Medical Studies DLC – New Levels, Challenges, and Nasty Diseases!

Title: “New DLC ‘Two Point Campus: Medical Studies’ Brings Exciting Challenges, Diseases, and Discounts”

Two Point Studios Limited and SEGA® Europe Limited have announced the release of their latest DLC, “Two Point Campus: Medical Studies,” for the popular college management game. Set to launch on August 17, the DLC will be available on all platforms for $9.99 USD / $199 MXN. Players can already get a glimpse of what’s to come by watching the trailer.

Building upon the success of “Two Point Hospital,” “Two Point Campus: Medical Studies” takes players back to the beloved world of comical medical management gameplay. Featuring new levels, game mechanics, and a whole array of troublesome diseases, the DLC promises to provide an engaging experience for fans.

The educational journey begins in the picturesque setting of Tumble Lake, where players will meet Two Point County’s Master Remedies, Vitality Johnson. As the game progresses, players will be transported to Molten Rock, an area saturated with volcanic heat that poses additional challenges. They will also face off against the notorious Dr. Briney Seadog and his team of pirates. Finally, in Pointy Peak, players will encounter the frosty weather and the infamous Bartholomew F. Yeti.

As part of the new DLC, players will have access to doctors and nurses as a new student type, six new room types, and over 60 new items to enhance patient diagnosis and relaxation. Fresh ailments like “Mental Diarrhea” or “Brown Spots” will keep players on their toes.

Moreover, “Two Point Campus: Medical Studies” offers unique challenges for students and mentors. Patient health declining to critical levels may result in ghostly apparitions haunting the halls, requiring additional effort from the understaffed cleaning crew. Neglecting proper maintenance of medical equipment may even lead to a catastrophic fire. Additionally, waves of emergency patients, including arrivals via the helipad, and cost-cutting pirate practitioners will test players’ management skills.

“Two Point Campus” itself is a captivating college management simulation game that allows players to construct and oversee their own dream campus. They can design dormitories, create pathways, and sculpt beautiful gardens using user-friendly creative tools.

With a variety of enjoyable courses to explore, players must ensure that their students and teachers have all the necessary resources to excel throughout the academic year. “Two Point Campus” is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Players can pre-order “Two Point Campus: Medical Studies” to secure their copy. Additionally, in celebration of its first anniversary, “Two Point Campus” is offering a 50% discount on Steam until August 11, on PlayStation 4|5 until August 16, and on Xbox Series X|S until August 7. The “Medical Studies” DLC will also have a 10% discount from August 3 to August 24 on Steam and Xbox Series X|S. First-time users on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4|5 can enjoy a 10% discount from August 17 to 24.

Fans of college management games can look forward to an exciting and challenging expansion in “Two Point Campus: Medical Studies.” With new levels, mechanics, and discounts, this DLC promises to keep players engaged and entertained.

