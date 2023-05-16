Introvert and extrovert: differences, strengths and weaknesses

What are the basic differences between introverts and extroverts?

Extraversion and intraversion belong to the psychological dimensions of our personality, which are predominantly genetic. “Vertere” is Latin and means “to turn”. Introvert is therefore to be translated as “turned inwards”, extraverted as “turned outwards”. So extraverts deal more with the outside world, introverts deal more with their inner life.

The brains of introverts and extraverts actually work differently. The sympathetic and the parasympathetic, the active and the resting nerve, have opposite effects on them. Extroverts are dominated by the sympathetic nervous system, introverts by the parasympathetic nervous system. Extroverts need more dopamine to feel stimulated. Because their brains are more responsive to dopamine, they need more action than the intros, so they get bored more easily when there’s nothing going on. They recharge their batteries when they interact with other people. Introverts, on the other hand, become irritable when their acetyloquine levels are too low because they are having too much action. They need rest and retreat to recharge their batteries.

Extroversion and introversion is a psychological dimension, which means there are many gradations and a theoretical zero point. So there are very strong extraverts or introverts and people who have a weak expression or are more or less in the middle. The latter are referred to as centered. Both types have their strengths and their challenges – both are good as they are.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of introverts and extroverts?

Due to dopamine, extroverts tend to be more euphoric, enthusiastic and exuberant than introverts. They are often courageous and willing to take risks, they have many ideas and are good at representing their concerns. They also do not shy away from confrontation if they deem it necessary. However, they are also more impulsive than introverts, and under stress this can degenerate into aggressiveness. In their enthusiasm – for something and for their ideas – they can also be exhausting for those around them if they don’t listen enough to others.

Introverts tend to be quiet people. They need a sense of security and continuity to feel comfortable, they like to keep a certain safe distance from the world. However, due to their increased caution, they are also more alert and attentive to information from the outside world. They are careful observers. If they are interested in something, they can concentrate for hours. Intros are good at being alone and engaging with their multiple interests. They are more independent of external approval than the sociable extras. However, because of their higher anxiety level, they are also more prone to shyness and social anxiety. Their seclusion can be dismissive, sometimes even arrogant.

How can introverts best leverage their strengths and balance their weaknesses?

Because of their ability to stay engaged, some introverts are highly literate and/or experts in one or more disciplines. Introverts are not inherently shy or inhibited, they just don’t have that strong a need to communicate, they only talk about personal feelings and thoughts with close friends.

It is important for introverts to have enough space and time to organize their thoughts. It may sometimes take them a little longer to formulate their views, but then they can do it. Introverts must first allow themselves to add their opinions or insights later. There’s no shame in saying something like, “I want to get back to the point,” or “We talked about this a while back.” They also need to make sure they get enough rest to concentrate and recover. It helps if you communicate this need – then it will not be understood by outsiders as a demarcation.