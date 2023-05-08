Intuitive diet: what it is and why more and more people are following it

The intuitive diet is a new way of conceiving nutrition. You won’t suffer from those annoying restrictions anymore – that’s how it works

Tired of the usual diet? With the intuitive diet you have to tune into your needs, and above all feel your body. Often starting a new diet requires a lot of stress, especially if you are not used to giving up several times.

The intuitive diet is not a diet as we are used to think of it: it’s a non-dietary approach to mental health and wellness that is designed to help you break the cycle of chronic dieting and cultivate a positive food-body-mind relationship. On the other hand, it is well known that real change begins from the head and by changing the mental approach, making the relationship with food more positive, the results will not struggle to manifest themselves.

What is Intuitive Eating?

Founded by dieticians Evelyn Tribole ed Elyse ReschIntuitive eating is a flexible approach to food that emphasizes trusting your body’s internal signals of hunger and fullness rather than relying on external rules or restrictions. This means that you’ll need to figure out the true signals of hunger and fullness of your body to determine when and how much to eat.

Far from simple (in fact it becomes difficult when you have to distinguish true hunger from nervous hunger for example), the intuitive diet is based on 10 guiding principles.

10 guiding principles to be able to follow the intuitive diet

In short, intuitive eating is about learning to take complete care of yourself. Here’s what it’s based on:

Reject the diet mentality. Let go of the idea that there is one perfect way to eat or that weight loss is the key to health and happiness.

Honor your hunger. Listen to your body and only eat when you're hungry, rather than following strict meal plans or counting calories.

Make peace with food. Give yourself permission to eat any food you enjoy without guilt or shame, and stop labeling foods "good" and "bad."

Challenge the food police. Think of the "food police" as the embodiment of all those ridiculous food culture rules that dominate your feelings around eating.

Respect your fullness. Take breaks while you eat to tune in to your body's signals of fullness. But remember: You're allowed to eat past the point of fullness and also eat when you're not hungry.

Discover the satisfaction factor. Find pleasure and satisfaction in your food choices!

Honor your feelings without using food. Do you always turn to food when you're sad, stressed, angry, or bored? Sometimes it's okay to use food as an outlet mechanism, but if stress eating is your only strategy, it can be helpful to find other ways to overcome your feelings than turning to the refrigerator.

Respect your body. Stop teasing yourself and respect your shapes.

Exercise: Feel the difference. Focus on exercises that feel enjoyable and energizing, rather than routines that are punishing or exhausting.

Honor your health. Don't try to overhaul your diet overnight in the name of "health and wellness." Focus on small changes that make you feel better not worse.

This new type of diet seems simple to follow but it is absolutely not. You have to get to know yourself very well before trying it. Do you want to try your hand?