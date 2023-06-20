invasion due to heavy rains and heat. “Risk of tropical diseases”. What are they and how to defend yourself

After the water bombs and the monsoon rains of the last few weeks, the summer has entered on a straight leg, with the first real wave of sultry heat from the Sahara which will bring the thermometer above 40° in many regions during the week.

Extreme weather, which are the most frequent and dangerous events: from floods to drought and the alarm of diseases (such as dengue)

It is therefore already on the alert for heat waves and above all for the sultriness. In fact, very high temperatures and high humidity are expected until Friday.

Invasion of mosquitoes, ticks and insects

This tropicalisation of the climate has important repercussions for human health, including for diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, ticks and other vectors. «Diseases that were considered tropical – comments Professor Walter Ricciardi, Full Professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome – with this change in the Italian climate, become a serious risk. For now, these are sporadic cases, but there is a real possibility that they will become endemic, even in our latitudes. In short, at home ».

BIRDS

This is the case, for example, of West Nile fever (the reservoirs of the virus are wild birds and mosquitoes of the Culex type whose bites are the main means of transmission to humans) are now endemic in some areas of Italy. Others are imported, such as Chikungunya, dengue or Zika virus disease.

The Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) is also sounding the alarm. «The sudden rise in temperatures in our country – explains Alessandro Milani, president of Sima – comes after days of intense rains that have caused vegetation to grow and develop rapidly even in urban contexts. Thus the ideal conditions have been created for the proliferation of insects such as tiger mosquitoes, ticks and grasshoppers that live both in the terminal part of the branches of trees or hanging plants, and in uncultivated grass”.

These insects, through bites and stings, can become vectors of viral or bacterial diseases. Knowing the danger is very important, also because for many of these diseases there are no vaccines or specific therapies. And therefore, the only weapon is prevention, which consists in adopting behaviors aimed at avoiding insect bites and their proliferation. And therefore, no to picnics in uncultivated areas. If you go to the woods or meadows, it is better to wear light-colored clothes that cover the legs and arms well, applying an anti-insect spray on the uncovered areas, even every 3-4 hours. With heat and sweat it can, in fact, become inactivated.

At home, stay in air-conditioned rooms and have mosquito nets on the windows. The use of sprays or electric current diffusers with base plates of pyrethrum or pyrethrins is also good, ventilating the rooms well before staying there. In case of travel in risky areas, a further protection of the night’s rest can come from bed nets, with a very thick mesh, impregnated with insecticides. These same insecticides can also be sprayed on clothing made from natural fibers such as cotton if you go to tick-infested areas.

THE HEAD

Cases of dengue and Chikungunya, transmitted by the tiger mosquito, have also been recorded in Italy. Chikungunya gives a flu-like picture with high fever, chills, headache, nausea and vomiting and massive joint pains (“Chikungunya” means “that which folds” or “writhes”, precisely from the pains).

The acute phase resolves spontaneously in a few days, but joint pain can persist for months. Similar symptoms also for dengue, also called “bone-breaking fever”, due to the severe pain it causes. Also in this case it is a viral disease transmitted by the bite of a mosquito (the Aedes aegypti, rather than the tiger). The fever is accompanied by headache, pain in the eyes, muscles and joints, nausea and vomiting and skin rashes.

VEGETABLES

The West Nile fever virus is transmitted by Culex mosquitoes. All areas with still waters and plant debris are at risk. Prevention also includes environmental reclamation. Starting from the balcony of the house, where stagnant water in the saucers of the plants must be avoided. The disease is almost always asymptomatic, but in some it can cause fever, nausea and vomiting, headache, tiredness, skin rashes and, in rare cases, serious neurological complications.

Finally, beware of ticks, which can give serious viral encephalitis or Lyme disease (borreliosis). After a few days, a blackish-red patch may appear on the skin bitten by the tick. Flu-like symptoms (fever, headache, severe tiredness) and central nervous system involvement may occur. If left untreated (with antibiotics, it is a bacterial disease), Lyme can cause complications affecting the heart, nervous system and joints.

